Mais acolhedor: por que o Instagram mudou sua política sobre nudez
Modelo plus-size percebeu que fotos de mulheres gordas sofriam mais censura do que imagens de corpos padrões e promoveu uma campanha
O Instagram anunciou hoje (28) que irá atualizar sua política sobre nudez, especialmente buscando tornar a rede social um lugar mais acolhedor para todos os tipos de corpos. A mudança nas normas envolverá, principalmente, imagens com seios à mostra ou cobertos pelas mãos.
A plataforma costuma ser acusada de excesso de pudor por não ter objetividade na aplicação das regras sobre nudez, especialmente no caso de seios. Há diversos casos em que fotos de mulheres amamentando foram excluídas e outras imagens de “nu artístico” não tiveram maiores problemas.
“Não autorizamos seios sendo apertados, já que isso costuma ser associado a conteúdo pornográfico, mas sabemos que cometemos erros na forma como isto é aplicado, especialmente em relação à comunidade plus-size”, declarou um porta-voz do Instagram em comunicado enviado nesta terça-feira à AFP.
O posicionamento do Instagram surgiu após uma campanha iniciada pela modelo britânica Nyome Nicholas-Williams, que teve algumas de suas fotos derrubadas da rede. Nas imagens, ela aparecia segurando seus seios buscando levar uma mensagem de amor próprio e autoaceitação para seus 70 mil seguidores.
View this post on Instagram
📢Today is the day Instagram and Facebook changes their policy to ensure all body types- namely black plus sized bodies- are treated fairly on the platforms. As of today, Wednesday 28th October 2020, Instagram and Facebook will "allow content where someone is simply hugging, cupping or holding their breasts". To protect the younger users from potential pornographic content if a picture shows "breast squeezing in a grabbing motion or there is a clear change in the shape of the breasts", that content will be in breach of the rules. This policy change should allow them to better differentiate self expression/ art from pornographic content. The policy change is effective from today and will begin to be enforced from today however the external wording in the policy will be available to read from the 2nd November (I will pop the link in my bio so you can all have a read of it once live). Gina, Alex, and I are creating a typeform where you can upload info on any of your content that has been removed. This is in the interest of helping instagram ensure this policy is upheld and is as successful as it can be. The link will be available tomorrow to use in my bio (we are hoping it won’t be needed though). This is only the beginning, there is still much work to be done. Instagram and Facebook are taking steps in the right direction to ensure the plus sized community is protected, Instagram have said "In addition to this policy change, earlier this year we committed to broader equity work to help ensure we better support the Black community on our platform. This work is going to take some time, but we’re going to continue to provide updates. Our goal is that this work will get us closer to making sure Instagram is a place where everyone feels safe, supported, and free to express themselves", I will continue to hold Instagram to account to ensure this happens.. This is a huge victory for the black plus sized community and a great early birthday present! Thank you to every single one of you who reposted, or used the iwanttoseenyome hashtag; you helped amplify our voices and pushed our campaign forward.
Nyome, então, passou a observar que, enquanto o Instagram está cheio de fotos de modelos magras de lingerie ou nuas que não sofrem grandes problemas, é muito mais comum que o mesmo tipo de fotos de mulheres gordas e negras sejam classificadas como inapropriadas.
Após o ocorrido, a modelo se uniu à ativista Gina Martin e à fotógrafa Alexandra Cameron e criou a campanha #IWantToSeeNyome – #EuQueroVerANyome, em tradução livre – e cobrou um posicionamento do Instagram através de uma carta aberta para Adam Mosseri, o CEO da rede social. Em poucos dias, a campanha ganhou o apoio de diversas celebridades britânicas, como a atriz Jameela Jamil e a modelo Munroe Bergdorf.
“Nós trabalhamos muito nessa campanha e conseguimos a atenção do Instagram. Ainda há muito trabalho a ser feito, já que mulheres negras e gordas continuam sendo censuradas de várias outras formas. O desequilíbrio racial é muito forte no algoritmo e, enquanto mulheres brancas não têm que se preocupar com a censura de seus posts, corpos negros precisam justificar sua presença na plataforma a todo momento, mas isso também foi notificado ao Instagram por nós. A nova política permitirá que eles consigam diferenciar melhor conteúdo pornográfico de conteúdos artísticos ou de expressão pessoal”, explicou Nyome em seu Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
WE FUCKING DID IT!! @ginamartin @alex_cameron and I…we changed an Instagram policy! Look what happens when three women set out to change the world! We have put our heart and souls into this campaign and to see it come to fruition is insane! The observer newspaper (which is out today) has covered the campaign from the beginning and have written another article which highlights the hard work Gina, Alex and I have done (although it states they launched the campaign) this is in fact not the case as Gina, Alex and myself strategised for three months to ensure a change would happen. Hang tight for the full details of the policy change, as I will be detailing more information soon. We worked very hard on this and managed to get Instagram and @mosseri attention and there's still a lot of work to be done, as black plus sized women continue to be censored in many ways; and white women STILL tried to hijack and make it their campaign. There is of course a huge racial imbalance in the algorithm that still exists as white bodies are promoted and don't have to worry about censorship of their posts but black bodies still have to justify presence on the platform, this has also been brought to Instagrams attention! But when we put our minds to it… we can achieve literally ANYTHING!! I’d like to thank the 16 amazing humans that put their names to our open letter and that helped us push our campaign forward! The Instagram policy changes on the 28th, it outlines the difference between 'breast holding' or 'cupping' which is a celebration of body and 'breast grabbing' which is deemed to be pornographic, these images are censored to protect underage users but this policy change should allow them to better differentiate self expression/ art from pornographic content. Hopefully this policy change will bring an end to the censorship of fat black bodies. The last three have been absolutely wild to say the least but we move and move things we did! 🙌🏽💫
Além do Instagram, as novidades também serão implantadas no Facebook. Após o anúncio das mudanças rede social, a modelo também se manifestou disponibilizando um formulário para que mulheres que tenham seu conteúdo removido do Instagram possam relatar o ocorrido. As informações coletadas serão repassadas ao Instagram para que a política seja cada vez mais reforçada e para que possíveis ajustes sejam feitos.
View this post on Instagram
We've built a typeform so that anyone who has their photos removed can input information in one place. This independent data will be collected by us and passed on to Instagram to help paint a picture of how well this policy is working and how it could work better. If you feel comfortable, we'd love you to share this form across the plus-sized community and if you hear of someone being censored for breast holding do pass this along. Thank you all (link to type form in bio) 💗