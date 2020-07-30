Grife coloca modelos negros como primitivos e reforça ideias racistas
A Marni usou modelos afrodescendentes com correntes próximas aos pés para criar um mood "selva" em nova campanha
A grife de luxo italiana, Marni, divulgou uma campanha na última sexta-feira (24) por e-mail e pelo perfil oficial no Instagram, em que foi apontada por reproduzir esterótipos racistas ligados à cultura negra, reforçando erroneamente uma relação de primitividade e colonização de corpos pretos. As fotos, que aconteceram em uma praia em Salvador, tinham modelos negros retintos, usando biquínis e sungas e acompanhados de expressões como “clima de selva”, “amuleto tribal” e “descalço na selva”.
A produção da campanha também contou com elementos, que nem eram da marca, para reforçar o clima rústico e primitivo, como chapéu e outros acessórios. O Diet Prada, que vem jogando luz em opressões disseminadas por grandes marcas do segmento da moda, foi um dos perfis que denunciou o racismo cometido pela marca. “Esses estereótipos são apenas algumas das maneiras pelas quais a instituição da supremacia branca oprimiu, desumanizou e privou os negros de seus direitos humanos”, escreveram em uma publicação.
Além das frases, dois modelos chegaram a ser pintados com uma espécie de argila, outro sobreposto por uma bolsa que leva o nome da marca e tem como adereço cordas, semelhantes às usadas para chicotear negros escravizados. Uma terceira foto ainda apresentava um modelos com os pés próximos a uma corrente, remetendo aos grilhões usadas no período da escravidão. “Esse é o pior exemplo de representação de corpos negros através do olhar branco. Você deviam se envergonhar!”, questionou um perfil na publicação no Instagram.
Nesta quarta-feira (29), a marca se posicionou sobre a campanha, que contou com o fotógrafo Edgar Azevedo e a direção de arte de Giovanni Bianco, ambos brasileiros, pelo Instagram. No comunicado, a grife se desculpa e aponta que a campanha teve um impacto oposto. “Pedimos desculpas pelo dano e ofensa que nossa última campanha causou. O que se pretendia ser uma campanha que celebrava a beleza da cultura afro-brasileira sob a perspectiva do fotógrafo brasileiro Edgard Azevedo concretizou-se tendo o impacto oposto. Nossas fiscalizações ao longo do processo de revisão são inaceitáveis - e, por isso, lamentamos muito”, apontaram. Todas as fotos da campanha foram deletas das redes sociais Marni.
