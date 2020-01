Kate Middleton prova que usar calça pantacourt e tênis pode, sim!

View this post on Instagram

Thank you everyone that joined The Duchess of Cambridge in her #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden this morning! Ahead of joining The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Monday evening, The Duchess was joined by local schoolchildren for some outdoor activities, including reed boat baking and marshmallow toasting. The Duchess also took the opportunity to thank the incredible team of collaborators who have been involved in the project. The Duchess has designed @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden to inspire children, families and communities to get outside and enjoy the huge benefits that nature has on our physical and mental wellbeing.