Esperta, Kate Middleton modificou um look de 2017 para repeti-lo neste ano

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge, @NationalPortraitGallery Patron, attended the National Portrait Gallery’s Portrait Gala — which will support ‘Inspiring People: Transforming our National Portrait Gallery’, a project for the complete renewal of the Gallery that will see a significant refurbishment of the building. The Duchess met members of the Gallery’s Youth Forum and learning team, finding out more about the Inspiring People project. #NationalPortraitGallery #PortraitGala