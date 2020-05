Fim de uma era? Gucci não participará mais dos desfiles nas temporadas

View this post on Instagram

5/6 * @alessandro_michele announces a new beginning in ‘The Sacred Power of Producing Reverberations’ is his diary entry for May 3, 2020, shown here in Italian, to follow in English. “I will abandon the worn-out ritual of seasonalities and shows to regain a new cadence, closer to my expressive call. We will meet just twice a year, to share the chapters of a new story. Irregular, joyful and absolutely free chapters, which will be written blending rules and genres, feeding on new spaces, linguistic codes and communication platforms.” #AlessandroMichele Read his diary through link in bio.