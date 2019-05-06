O emocionado discurso de Harry sobre o nascimento do bebê real

Meghan Markle deu à luz o seu primeiro filho com o Príncipe Harry no início desta segunda-feira, 6 de maio. O anúncio foi revelado através do Instagram oficial do casal, que dizia ainda que o bebê é um menino. O bebê nasceu com 3,260 kg às 5h26 no horário local.
Visivelmente animado, o Duque de Sussex falou à imprensa horas depois do nascimento de seu primeiro filho. “Estou muito animado em anunciar que Meghan e eu tivemos um menino esta manhã, um menino muito saudável. Estou tão incrivelmente orgulhoso da minha esposa”, anunciou.
‘É brilhante, estou absolutamente feliz. Somos muito gratos por todo o amor e apoio que nos foi mostrado”, disse emocionado.
Possíveis nomes
O nome ainda não foi divulgado pelo casal, apesar de haver uma lista de favoritos. Mas Harry, ao ser perguntado sobre o possível nome, falou sobre o assunto.
“Está atrasado, então tivemos pouco tempo para pensar sobre os nomes, então esse é o próximo passo. Eu não estive em muitos nascimentos. Este é meu primeiro. Foi demais e absolutamente incrível”, falou bem-humorado.
“Todo pai dirá que seu bebê é absolutamente incrível, mas essa ‘coisinha’ é absolutamente de morrer. Eu estou na lua”, completou o novo papai. Confira o vídeo:
This afternoon, His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex shared the news of the arrival of his and the Duchess’ first born child. Their son was born early morning on the 6th of May, 2019 and weighs 7lbs and 3oz. Their Royal Highnesses thank you for your support and kindness during this exceptionally joyful time in their lives as they welcome their baby boy.
Em um comunicado oficial, o Palácio de Buckingham afirmou que Meghan e seu filho estavam “indo bem”, e que a rainha e outros membros da família real estavam “encantados” com a notícia.
Também revelou que a mãe da duquesa, Doria Ragland, está ao lado de sua filha em Frogmore Cottage, sugerindo que Meghan passou por um parto em casa.
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
