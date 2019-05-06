Assine
Famosos

O emocionado discurso de Harry sobre o nascimento do bebê real

Extremamente animado, príncipe falou à imprensa sobre como está feliz e orgulhoso

Por Da Redação
access_time 6 maio 2019, 13h23 - Publicado em 6 maio 2019, 11h29
Príncipe Harry

 (Joe Giddins/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle deu à luz o seu primeiro filho com o Príncipe Harry no início desta segunda-feira, 6 de maio. O anúncio foi revelado através do Instagram oficial do casal, que dizia ainda que o bebê é um menino. O bebê nasceu com 3,260 kg às 5h26 no horário local.

Visivelmente animado, o Duque de Sussex falou à imprensa horas depois do nascimento de seu primeiro filho. “Estou muito animado em anunciar que Meghan e eu tivemos um menino esta manhã, um menino muito saudável. Estou tão incrivelmente orgulhoso da minha esposa”, anunciou.

‘É brilhante, estou absolutamente feliz. Somos muito gratos por todo o amor e apoio que nos foi mostrado”, disse emocionado.

Possíveis nomes

O nome ainda não foi divulgado pelo casal, apesar de haver uma lista de favoritos. Mas Harry, ao ser perguntado sobre o possível nome, falou sobre o assunto.

“Está atrasado, então tivemos pouco tempo para pensar sobre os nomes, então esse é o próximo passo. Eu não estive em muitos nascimentos. Este é meu primeiro. Foi demais e absolutamente incrível”, falou bem-humorado.

“Todo pai dirá que seu bebê é absolutamente incrível, mas essa ‘coisinha’ é absolutamente de morrer. Eu estou na lua”, completou o novo papai. Confira o vídeo:

Em um comunicado oficial, o Palácio de Buckingham afirmou que Meghan e seu filho estavam “indo bem”, e que a rainha e outros membros da família real estavam “encantados” com a notícia.

Também revelou que a mãe da duquesa, Doria Ragland, está ao lado de sua filha em Frogmore Cottage, sugerindo que Meghan passou por um parto em casa.

Leia mais: Os nomes favoritos para o bebê de Meghan e Harry
+ Nasce bebê de Meghan Markle e Príncipe Harry

Tudo sobre
AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 15,10
Assine
Exame
Exame
Promoção Relâmpago! 65% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 49,30
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 19,20
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 14,10
Assine
Veja
Veja
Promoção Especial! 68% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 49,90
Assine
Quatro Rodas
Quatro Rodas
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 18,20
Assine