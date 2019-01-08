O acessório que Kate Middleton fez renascer

Em suas aparições oficiais, Kate Middleton tem investido em headbands para compor o look. O acessório de cabelo que esteve em alta há alguns anos está se tornando uma assinatura para as produções da duquesa.
Kate começou sua tendência no batismo do filho príncipe Louis, em julho de 2018. Para a ocasião, ela escolheu um headband offwhite da Jane Taylor adornado com detalhes florais.
Em sua primeira saída de 2019 com o marido e a rainha Elizabeth, Kate escolheu um casaco azul da Catherine Walker e um headband no mesmo tom da Jane Taylor.
Já no último Natal, a duquesa optou por uma peça Jane Taylor, na cor vinho, para compor seu visual.
Nesse look, Kate foi mais ousada e escolheu um headband chamativo, com rosas azuis grandes.
Earlier today, the Cambridge family attended the wedding of The Duchess’s close friend Sophie Carter, who married Robert Snuggs at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Norfolk. A photo of The Duke and Duchess has been shared (first two slides). Reports said that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were page boy and bridesmaid. There were four page boys and three bridesmaids, and each child wore the traditional bridal attendant outfits of blue and white. No photos have surfaces of the children. Sophie is one of Princess Charlotte’s godparents and has been friends with Kate for many years now. Sophie grew up in the same social circles as both William and Kate: she attended the same high school, Marlborough College, as Kate, and she dated one of William’s best friends, Thomas van Straubenzee. Sophie’s brother Robert is married to another of Kate’s old high school friends, Hannah Gilligham. Carole, Michael and James Middleton were also in attendance, but Pippa was not present (she is expecting her first child next month). The Duchess wore her cornflower blue Catherine Walker coat-dress, worn in Berlin last year, with a new matching floral headpiece by Jane Taylor. Like last time, she wore her Kiki McDonough earrings and matching necklace, along with the same blue lace dress underneath. The Eden Blue Topaz & White Gold Flower Necklace is £1,166.67, and the Blue Topaz & Diamond Drop Earrings are £2,916.67.
Curtiu o acessório? Deixe sua opinião nos comentários!
