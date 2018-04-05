O motivo que fez Meghan Markle faltar à Páscoa da rainha Elizabeth II

#NEW It is reported that Meghan Markle was in Los Angeles to visit her mother Doria Ragland before her and Harry's wedding. She flew over to the states on Thursday, March 29 which explains why she and Harry didn't attend Easter Church Service. She wanted to spend quality time with her mom before she becomes a royal. But it's not the only time they'll see each other. Plans are set for Doria to fly over to the UK way before the wedding, possibly end of the month or beginning of May to join Meghan in the festive fun and activities and to finally see the dress! Thomas Markle is also expected to fly over to the UK a few weeks before the wedding as well. Meghan is incredibly close with her mom and would want to spend a lot of time with her, without Harry, before she marries him on May 19. I find it sweet and I would surely wish to spend quality time with my mom alone before I Get married. P.S: Isn't Doria beautiful? It's hard to believe she's 62. Meghan definitely has her genes and good looks. Btw, I do not condone any form of racism on my posts and especially this one. If I see any racist words directed towards Meghan or Doria, I will not be afraid to report and block! #45DAYSLEFT #meghanmarkle #princeharry #britishroyals #harryandmeghan #doriaragland #royalwedding2018

