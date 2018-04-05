O motivo que fez Meghan Markle faltar à Páscoa da rainha Elizabeth II

A rainha Elizabeth II, 91 anos, promoveu a tradicional missa de Páscoa no Castelo de Windsor, em Londres, no último domingo (1). Acompanhada de alguns membros da família real, a ausência dos noivos Meghan Markle, 36 anos, e do príncipe Harry, 33 anos, ao culto foi notada pelo público.
A justificativa da atriz, no entanto, é nobre. Meghan está aproveitando alguns momentos de calmaria ao lado de sua mãe Doria Ragland em Los Angeles, nos EUA, antes do seu casamento com Harry e sua nova vida na alta sociedade londrina começar.
De acordo com o E! News, Meghan voou para encontrar sua mãe na última quinta-feira (29) sem o noivo, marcando sua última viagem antes de seu casamento no dia 19 de maio.
“Meghan está interessada em incluir a mãe dela o máximo possível nos planos de casamento, então passar o tempo com ela foi a oportunidade perfeita para levá-la a conhecer todos os detalhes do casamento “, disse uma fonte próxima a atriz.
Além da visita a sua mãe, Meghan também aproveitou para passar um tempo com os amigos. Ela pretende levar agora sua mãe a Londres para estender o seu tempo juntas antes do casamento.
“Estar em Londres também será a primeira chance de Doria ver de perto o incrível vestido de noiva!”, declara a fonte.
