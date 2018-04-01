Meghan Markle e príncipe Harry anunciam quem será florista do casamento

A designer floral Philippa Craddock foi a escolhida por Meghan Markle e pelo príncipe Harry para ser responsável pela decoração do casamento dos dois no dia 19 de maio. O anúncio aconteceu nas redes sociais do palácio de Kensington neste domingo (1º).
De acordo com o anúncio, Philippa deverá priorizar flores da estação em seus arranjos, bem como folhagens originais das propriedades reais The Crown Estate e Windsor Great Park.
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen floral designer @philippacraddock to create the church flowers for their wedding💐 The displays in St George's Chapel will feature foliage from The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park, and will use seasonal plants including branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves. The designs will reflect the wild and natural landscapes from which many of the plants will be drawn. The Royal Parks will also supply pollinator-friendly plants from their wildflower meadows. These plants provide a great habitat for bees and help to sustain healthy and biodiverse ecosystems. 📷PA
“Sinto-me entusiasmada e honrada pelo príncipe Harry e a Sra. Meghan Markle terem me escolhido para estilizar e criar as flores do seu casamento. Trabalhar com eles tem sido um enorme prazer”, escreveu Philippa em seu Instagram. Na conta oficial da florista, por sinal, é possível ver um pouco de seu trabalho:
Our Valentine's Victoria & Albert bouquet, one of our most luxurious designs; available to order online with nationwide delivery. Every bouquet is hand-tied in our London Studio, placed into a beautiful box, with a notecard and care guide … view our full collection via the link (and in our profile). Full collection also available in-store at @theofficialselfridges #valentinesflowers
The @vamuseum always takes my breath away, it is a huge privilege designing flowers for these magnificent spaces, the sheer scale of the galleries, the extraordinary cutting edge exhibitions and the majestic history; and then the events team who are an absolute joy to work with, making our lives much easier with the somewhat time restricted set ups! #victoriaandalbertmuseum #victoriaandalbert #philippacraddock
The deep burgundies, aubergines, pinks and greens against the blues, warm browns and golds … so simple and just a little bit, perfectly indulgent! Elegant tapered candles from @theconranshopofficial and crockery, linen and cutlery from @joneshire (candlesticks, votives, lassi cups and glasses our own stock)
