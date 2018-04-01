Assine
Meghan Markle e príncipe Harry anunciam quem será florista do casamento

Atriz e membro da Família Real casam-se no próximo dia 19 de maio

Por Maria Beatriz Melero
access_time 1 abr 2018, 16h12 - Publicado em 1 abr 2018, 16h11
 (Reprodução/Getty Images)

A designer floral Philippa Craddock foi a escolhida por Meghan Markle e pelo príncipe Harry para ser responsável pela decoração do casamento dos dois no dia 19 de maio. O anúncio aconteceu nas redes sociais do palácio de Kensington neste domingo (1º).

De acordo com o anúncio, Philippa deverá priorizar flores da estação em seus arranjos, bem como folhagens originais das propriedades reais The Crown Estate e Windsor Great Park.

“Sinto-me entusiasmada e honrada pelo príncipe Harry e a Sra. Meghan Markle  terem me escolhido para estilizar e criar as flores do seu casamento. Trabalhar com eles tem sido um enorme prazer”, escreveu Philippa em seu Instagram. Na conta oficial da florista, por sinal, é possível ver um pouco de seu trabalho:

Berries and roses

A post shared by Philippa Craddock (@philippacraddock) on

