Meghan Markle usou um vestido digno de Audrey Hepburn em evento real

Duquesa de Sussex vestiu Dior em comemoração aos 100 anos da Royal Air Force

Por Da Redação
access_time 10 jul 2018, 13h11 - Publicado em 10 jul 2018, 13h07

 (Chris J Ratcliffe - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Mais uma aparição de Meghan Markle, mais um look incrível. Nesta terça-feira (10), Duquesa de Sussex esteve na comemoração dos 100 anos da Royal Air Force. Para acompanhar o marido, Príncipe Harry, ela elegeu um vestido preto Dior e brincos Cartier.

O look chamou a atenção por dois motivos. O primeiro deles é que, ao que parece, Meghan tem um decote preferido: o modelo canoa, que deixa alguns centímetros dos ombros à mostra, foi o escolhido até para o seu vestido de noiva.

A segunda razão é que o estilo da ex-atriz hoje lembrou muito os looks favoritos de Audrey Hepburn. A estrela de Sabrina e Bonequinha de Luxo costumava vestir peças muito semelhantes, com cintura marcada e saia linha A – essa que é levemente aberta, mas não completamente rodada.

I see a resemblance and you? #audreyhepburn / #meghanmarkle ♥️

A post shared by The Catwalk Italia – TCI (@thecatwalkitalia) on

 

