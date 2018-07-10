Meghan Markle usou um vestido digno de Audrey Hepburn em evento real

Mais uma aparição de Meghan Markle, mais um look incrível. Nesta terça-feira (10), Duquesa de Sussex esteve na comemoração dos 100 anos da Royal Air Force. Para acompanhar o marido, Príncipe Harry, ela elegeu um vestido preto Dior e brincos Cartier.
Back-to-back sightings of two of our favorite royal couples! A day after #PrinceLouis’ christening, #KateMiddleton, #PrinceHarry, #MeghanMarkle, and #PrinceWilliam stepped out to attend the Royal Airforce Centenary Service in Westminster Abbey. For this rare public appearance (she’s still on maternity leave!), the Duchess of Cambridge donned a dress by her go-to designer, #AlexanderMcQueen. The Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, wore a dress by #ChristianDior with a cut similar to her wedding gown for the occasion. (📸 via @elleuk) • #People #Fashion #MetroStyleWatch #StyleWatch #Royals #RoyalWedding #RAFCeremony #RoyalFamily #wellstyledlife #lifestyled #lifegoals #inspiredliving
O look chamou a atenção por dois motivos. O primeiro deles é que, ao que parece, Meghan tem um decote preferido: o modelo canoa, que deixa alguns centímetros dos ombros à mostra, foi o escolhido até para o seu vestido de noiva.
Earlier today, Meghan Markle wore custom @emiliawickstead…i mean @givenchyofficial Haute Couture….i mean @dior . Having invented the boatneck bodice, do you think Wickstead (aka Fit Police) will have anything to say about this lewk? lol • #dior #christiandior #diorhautecouture #mariagraziachiuri #boatneck #dress #meghanmarkle #royalwedding #givenchy #clarewaightkeller #emiliawickstead #royalstyle #royalfamily #princeharry #wiwt #ootd #dietprada
A segunda razão é que o estilo da ex-atriz hoje lembrou muito os looks favoritos de Audrey Hepburn. A estrela de Sabrina e Bonequinha de Luxo costumava vestir peças muito semelhantes, com cintura marcada e saia linha A – essa que é levemente aberta, mas não completamente rodada.