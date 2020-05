Laura Lopes, a ‘meia-irmã’ de William e Harry

View this post on Instagram

“We just want lots and lots and lots of these aspiring young writers to enter because, as you said before, some of their stories really are verging on brilliant.” . The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken with author @dwalliams, to discuss The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020. As Vice-Patron of @royalcommonwealthsociety, The Duchess launched this year’s competition in New Zealand last November. The 2020 theme, “Climate Action and the Commonwealth”, was chosen to draw upon the increasing youth movement across the Commonwealth and the ongoing Climate Crisis. The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay competition is the world’s oldest international schools’ writing competition. The programme provides aspiring young writers with a fantastic opportunity to share their story and have their say on global issues. Find out more and submit your entries by 30th June 2020, through the link in our bio.