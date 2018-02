Emma Watson doa R$ 4,5 milhões para vítimas de abuso sexual

The clock’s been ticking on the abuse of power. I stand in solidarity with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, and assault. #TIMESUP on oppression and marginalization. #TIMESUP on misrepresentation and underrepresentation. Sign the solidarity letter and donate to the @TIMESUPNOW Legal Defense Fund: Link in bio.

