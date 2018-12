View this post on Instagram

👑Prince William & Kate Middleton Start The Holidays Off With Military Families👑 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Today, the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the first in a series of holiday parties they’re hosting for military families this season. Held at the Orangery in Kensington Palace (only a few hundred yards from Will 7 Kate’s family home!), the party’s guests were all children/family of deployed Royal Air Force personnel (the branch of the military in which Prince William served). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑What Went Down👑 The couple arrived looking very much in the holiday spirit—smiling, laughing & generally affectionate. It was a true winter wonderland, with tons of activities for the little ones—from a snow machine & snow globe decorating to cracker-making & entertainers. There was even a visit from Father Christmas himself! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The couple chatted with guests (big & small alike) & joint the children in making & decorating their crafts. During the course of the event, Kate also gave a sweet speech, reflecting on William’s time in the RAF & sympathizing with attendees: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “As someone whose husband has served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves to do the job they trained for… When William served in the Falklands or went search & rescue, I remember how it felt. But I can’t imagine how it feels when your loved ones are away on active service during Christmas. The absence of people you love must be especially hard at this time of year or at those special family moments.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑What Kate Wore👑 Kate always looks gorgeous, but her hair (worn in face-framing waves), her skin & her outfit were especially stunning today. She chose a gorgeous, tea-length plaid skirt by Emilia Wickstead (Wickstead was inspired by the film, Love Story) with a simple cropped cashmere cardigan by Brora. She accessorized with slouchy suede boots (designer TBC) & her gorgeous Mappin & Webb Empress earrings. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Enjoy the lovely, adorable pictures of the Cambridges giving back to families with loved ones serving during Christmas.