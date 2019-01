David Beckham estampa capa de revista maquiado; veja

View this post on Instagram

“I was always that kid in the corner that didn’t really say much. I knew that once I was on the field, I was confident. It was all I ever wanted: to be a professional footballer.” A shy kid in the corner no more, @davidbeckham is our #LOVE20.5 cover star, wearing custom made @dior menswear by @mrkimjones. #LOVE20.5 will be on sale at @doverstreetmarketlondon and @condenastworldwidenews tomorrow. @dior Film by @callthis_number @steve__mackey @douglashartfilm

Creative Director @kegrand Fashion Editor @mrkimjones Grooming @sydhayeshair and @mirandajoyce @house99 Set Design @stefanbeckman Editor @robbiemailerhowat Audio interview @harriet.verney DOP @robjarvisdop Music @smaggheandcross @nathangregorywilkins @oldwalkingman Publisher @misscatherinerussell Head of fashion and beauty at @youtube @derekblasberg Thanks to @justinefoord