Archie Mountbatten-Windsor completa 1 ano com vídeo inédito

Como antecipado por muitos, Meghan Markle e príncipe Harry aproveitaram a data festiva – hoje Archie completa 1 ano de vida – para dividir com o mundo uma rara imagem do filho. Sem redes sociais, o casal usou o Instagram da ONG Save the Children para postar um vídeo (gravado por Harry) de Meghan lendo uma história infantil para o filho.
“Meghan, a duquesa de Sussex, lê ‘Duck!Rabbit!” para Archie em seu aniversário”, diz o post, que agradece aos dois por usarem a data – e o post – para pedir doações para a ONG. Veja o vídeo abaixo:
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children's lives are being turned upside down.
A Família Real também fez homenagens ao pequeno príncipe. A Rainha postou a foto do momento em que conheceu seu oitavo neto (detalhe que ela destaca orgulhosa no post)
E William e Kate também fizeram sua menção de parabéns ao sobrinho, com a foto da família no batizado de Archie.
Parabéns, Archie!