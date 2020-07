A história de Amanda Kloots, que lutou pela vida do marido por 95 dias

View this post on Instagram

Now more than ever I’m reminded how important it is to be grateful for the ability to move your body if you can. In times of trauma you want to curl up into a ball and hide, but my motto has always been to do the exact opposite. Exercise always make me feel better. It’s a way to relieve stress and anxiety, to fill my body with endorphins, get my blood flowing and oxygen released to my muscles. I very rarely leave a workout sad, depressed, or wanting to cry. I leave feeling stronger, happier and with a smile on my face. Today I am demonstrating my BPM (beats per minute) jump rope workout. As you increase your skills you can start jumping to the beat of a song. The more jumps, the faster your heart beats, and the more calories you burn! Also, as your skills grow – jumping to the beat of a song is a fun challenge because you see yourself improve! What a way to motivate yourself in quarantine. Have a go and JUMP, SKIP, SMILE! ⠀ BPM JUMP WORKOUT 120 Pink – Raise Your Glass 130 Black Eyed Peas – I’ve Got A Feeling 140 David Guetta – Titanium 150 club is where I’m at 160 OutKast – Hey Yeah 170 Avril Lavinge – Happy Ending 180 Oasis – Wonder Wall 190 Greenday – American idiot

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on Apr 21, 2020 at 11:49am PDT