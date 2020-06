Beyoncé lança música “Black Parade” e projeto em apoio ao movimento negro

View this post on Instagram

Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power. _ “BLACK PARADE” celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses. Click the link in my bio to learn more.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 19, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT