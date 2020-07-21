“Black is King”, novo filme de Beyoncé, transborda ancestralidade

O novo álbum visual de Beyoncé é inspirado no processo criativo e ensinamentos do filme “O Rei Leão”, que a cantora emprestou a sua voz para dublar a personagem Nala. Queen B ainda lançou um outro álbum somente com as canções apresentadas no live-action. O filme Black is King chegará a plataforma de streaming Disney+ exatamente um ano após o lançamento da animação, no dia 31 de julho. Infelizmente, no Brasil, ainda não há previsão de estreia.

O trailer foi lançado no último domingo (19) e mostrou participações especiais de Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong’o e Naomi Campbell. Com um teaser mais narrativo que o trabalho anterior, o álbum é para “os reis e rainhas de hoje em dia que estão em busca de suas coroas”.

A produção do filme passou por Nova Iorque, Los Angeles, África do Sul, África Ocidental, Londres e Bélgica. Em forma de respeito e agradecimento à cultura africana, a cantora entrou em acordo com a Disney para que o filme seja exibido simultaneamente em países do continente, como África do Sul, Nigéria, Gana, Etiópia, Namíbia, Camarões, Libéria, Burundi, Senegal, Togo, Somália, Benin, Congo, Quênia, Costa do Marfim, Zimbábue, Malawi, Gabão e Cabo Verde.

Em seu Instagram, Beyoncé explicou que a intenção inicial era lançar junto à trilha sonora do filme, mas que os objetivos mudaram ao longo do tempo. “Os eventos de 2020 fizeram a visão e mensagem do filme ainda mais relevante, enquanto as pessoas ao redor do mundo embarcam em uma jornada histórica. Todos nós estamos em busca de segurança e luz”, escreveu a artista.

“Eu acredito que, quando as pessoas negras contam suas próprias histórias, podemos mudar o eixo do mundo e contar nossa história real de riqueza de geração e de alma que não é contada nos livros de história”, dizia um trecho da postagem. Vídeos completos das músicas My Power, Already, Brown Skin Girl e Mood 4 Eva também estão no teaser. Confira abaixo: