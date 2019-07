Jennifer Garner fez pequena mudança que transformou seu visual

View this post on Instagram

@abtofficial brought world-class dance to LA Monday, and the luckiest me got to be a small part of their holiday gala (emcee lady 🙋🏻‍♀️🎤 😁). The dance was spectacular, my Cindies were charming and magnificent, and being escorted by handsome @jamesbwhiteside and @bigandmilky was dreamy. ❤️ #mydancersgotdressy #ABTholidaybenefit #thanksforhavingme #tbt