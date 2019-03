Crunch de Açúcar e Canela: a nova tendência para morenas

View this post on Instagram

✨Cinnamon Sugar Crunch ✨ I'm posting natural color 😱 I used @matrix #lightmaster for the lightener and toned with @redken Shades and #matrix ColorSync styled with @amika. . . . . Most of my clientele behind the chair is natural hair color. Kind of surprising when you look at my Instagram page and you see weird hair colors. I started Instagram to build my business – free advertisement without leaving the house! And slowly changed it to showcasing unique hair colors. Sometimes I post pictures of my clients, but I prefer not to. Mostly because, I love my clients, they entrust me with their hair, and pay me. And then there are rude people on the internet who think it's okay to say rude, unkind things to strangers, I don't think it's fair for someone to spend their hard earned money just to get inadvertently bullied on the internet. So hi, yes! It is me! I love natural hair as much as unconventional hair. Blonding services are my favorite, and I owe it to my unconventional hair colors to have made me a better colorist. 🖤 . . . . #behindthechair #thebtcteam #colorsync #redken #loveamika #btconeshot19_coolbalayage #btconeshot19_warmbalayage #matrixpartner #b3 #brazilianbondbuilder #framar #stl #thegrovestl #stlhair #stlhairstylist