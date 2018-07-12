Assine
Beleza

Alerta de tendência: delineado no côncavo é sucesso nas redes sociais

Fugindo do tradicional "olho de gatinho", técnica dá ar fashionista ao look

Por Carol Gomes
access_time 12 jul 2018, 19h05

Para garantir um efeito marcante no make, um truque infalível para adotar no seu dia a dia é o delineado. Quando usado rente aos cílios, pode garantir um aspecto de olhos mais definidos.

Porém, que tal sair do básico e ousar ainda mais na hora de produzir o seu delineado? Uma opção que anda bombando muito no Instagram é o delineado no côncavo.

Fugindo do tradicional “gatinho”, o estilo adota uma característica única de destacar a região mais curva dos olhos e tem a tendência de criar uma linha marcante na área.

Para reproduzir o visual, existem duas maneiras de fazer: usando um lápis de olho ou até uma sombra. O lápis deixará os olhos com uma pegada mais fashionista, já a sombra possibilitará que você esfume, deixando as pálpebras livres de cor, e com um aspecto mais ousado.

Confira 5 inspirações de delineado no côncavo e reproduza a sua favorita:

Um toque de cor

 

 

 

Preto estiloso

 

Brilhe!

#Repost @beautybaine with @get_repost ・・・ I am thankful for all those difficult people in my life, they have shown me exactly who I do not want to be #quoteoftheday EYES @morphebrushes Jaclyn hill palette (mustard shade + shade beside it) @kissproducts false eyelashes in 'peony' @rimmellondonuk wake me up concealer in 'ivory' (to cut the crease + undereye) @kyliecosmetics skinny dip highlighter (inner corner and brow highlight) @maccosmetics upward lash mascara @w7makeupuk gold glitter liner @clairesstores gold glitter @benefitcosmeticsuk air patrol eyelid primer BROWS @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in 'dark brown' @no7uk brow powder @benefitcosmeticsuk BROWVO! Conditioning primer FACE @lorealmakeup infallible foundation in 'porcelain' @rimmellondonuk wake me up concealer in 'ivory' @maybelline matte me mattifying face powder in 'natural beige' 30 #instamakeup #instagrammakeup #makeuppage #wakeupandmakeup #glitterliner #glittermakeup #beautyinstagram #goldmakeup #datenightmakeup #goldeyemakeup #floatingliner #glittercutcrease #uniquemakeup #livethelondonlook #wearetheclique #holographicmakeup #uniquemakeup #uniquemuas #kisseyelashes #anastasiabeverlyhills #makeupobsessed #makeupjunkie #makeupaddict #beautybaine #uniquemues

A post shared by Reposting Amazing Muas! (@uniquemuas) on

Branquinho querido

 

Tudo sobre
