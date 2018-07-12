Alerta de tendência: delineado no côncavo é sucesso nas redes sociais

Para garantir um efeito marcante no make, um truque infalível para adotar no seu dia a dia é o delineado. Quando usado rente aos cílios, pode garantir um aspecto de olhos mais definidos.
Porém, que tal sair do básico e ousar ainda mais na hora de produzir o seu delineado? Uma opção que anda bombando muito no Instagram é o delineado no côncavo.
Fugindo do tradicional “gatinho”, o estilo adota uma característica única de destacar a região mais curva dos olhos e tem a tendência de criar uma linha marcante na área.
Para reproduzir o visual, existem duas maneiras de fazer: usando um lápis de olho ou até uma sombra. O lápis deixará os olhos com uma pegada mais fashionista, já a sombra possibilitará que você esfume, deixando as pálpebras livres de cor, e com um aspecto mais ousado.
Confira 5 inspirações de delineado no côncavo e reproduza a sua favorita:
Um toque de cor
Yesterdays #motd #lotd #springfeels #springmakeup Products: *@maybelline Super Stay Foundation, Age Rewind concealer *@rcmamakeup and @cotyinc powders *@purcosmetics bronze and brighten palette *@anastasiabeverlyhills base pro pencil, Purple Horseshoe from the Moonchild palette *@ultabeauty matte bronzer (contour), Proper matte lip cream *@benefitcosmetics precisely my brow pencil *@winky_lux kitten palette *@nyxcosmetics ultimate brights palette, Teal eye pencil, Stockholm suede matte lip liner *@jeffreestarcosmetics Queen Bee *@loraccosmetics Behind the scenes eye primer, front of the life pro eyeliner and liquid liner *@marykayus Lash Love Mascara
NAHZ-FUR-ATOO Everlasting liquid lipstick ~ "I saturated my smallest brush and created a floating flick, I love being creative with the ELL range ❤️" ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Artist: @kaya_anna ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #nahzfuratoo #everlastingliquidlipstick #katvond #kvd #kvdbeauty #liquidlipstick #crueltyfree #hoodedeyes #liner #floatingliner #beauty #makeup
Preto estiloso
🖤 Floating crease liner~ A repost from my other deleted page 🖤 E Y E S ♤ @urbandecaycosmetics @basquiatart tenant palette in studio and 1960, perversion pen liner ♤ @girls_attitude Gracie lashes C O N T O U R ♤ @maccosmeticsuk matte bronze bronzer L I P S ♤ #urbandecaycosmetics perversion lip pencil and lipstick
Brilhe!
😍😍😍 #lit #trending #highlighter #anastasiabeverlyhills #invisibleeyeliner #sassygrape #glitter #BeEllagant #invisibleliner #floatingliner #makeupartist #bride #engagementparty #birthday #bridalmakeup #bridalparty #sweet16 #makeup #njmakeupartist #follow #photoshoot #model #photography #classicmakeup #naturalmakeup #makeupartistny #makeupartistnj #makeupartistnyc #nycmakeupartist #nymakeupartist
Look inspired by @kristenxleanne using the “Cloud9” lipstick from her collaboration with @urbandecaycosmetics 💜 #KLxUD #urbandecay #udparty #ud #cloud9 #vicelipstick #lipstickismyvice #purple #green #blue #floatingliner #beautybeam #highlight #abhbrows #blueeyes #brunette #polyesterbride #undiscovered_muas #scottishmua #beautyandbanter #wakeupandmakeup #palegirls #freckles
#Repost @beautybaine with @get_repost ・・・ I am thankful for all those difficult people in my life, they have shown me exactly who I do not want to be #quoteoftheday EYES @morphebrushes Jaclyn hill palette (mustard shade + shade beside it) @kissproducts false eyelashes in 'peony' @rimmellondonuk wake me up concealer in 'ivory' (to cut the crease + undereye) @kyliecosmetics skinny dip highlighter (inner corner and brow highlight) @maccosmetics upward lash mascara @w7makeupuk gold glitter liner @clairesstores gold glitter @benefitcosmeticsuk air patrol eyelid primer BROWS @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in 'dark brown' @no7uk brow powder @benefitcosmeticsuk BROWVO! Conditioning primer FACE @lorealmakeup infallible foundation in 'porcelain' @rimmellondonuk wake me up concealer in 'ivory' @maybelline matte me mattifying face powder in 'natural beige' 30 #instamakeup #instagrammakeup #makeuppage #wakeupandmakeup #glitterliner #glittermakeup #beautyinstagram #goldmakeup #datenightmakeup #goldeyemakeup #floatingliner #glittercutcrease #uniquemakeup #livethelondonlook #wearetheclique #holographicmakeup #uniquemakeup #uniquemuas #kisseyelashes #anastasiabeverlyhills #makeupobsessed #makeupjunkie #makeupaddict #beautybaine #uniquemues
Branquinho querido
silver lining 🖤 NEW video up on my channel ➡️ link in bio! I'm wearing: ___ Foundation: @esteelauder Double Wear "1N1" ⁺ @lancomeofficial Teint Idole 24H Makeup Brows: @benefitcosmetics Precisely, My Brow ⁺ KaBrow! Glow: @ofracosmetics x NikkieTutorials "Everglow" Blush: @kyliecosmetics "Barely Legal" Blush Eyes: @inglot_usa Eyeshadows 390, 360 & 326. @nyxcosmetics "White" Liquid Liner in crease, and @maccosmetics "Silver" Glitter on lid Lashes: @flutterlashesinc "Natalie" Lashes Lips: @maybelline 105 "Nude Whisper" Lip Liner ⁺ @ctilburymakeup "Nude Kate" Lipstick ___ Inspiration: @farrahrized & @staceymariemua #nikkietutorials
