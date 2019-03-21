Inspirações para um casamento no outono

O outono chegou! O clima mais ameno, a menor probabilidade de chuvas e o visual charmoso com folhas caindo pode tornar a cerimônia ainda mais romântica – especialmente para casamentos ao ar livre.
Não bastassem todos esses motivos, a estação ainda tem outra vantagem para os noivos: a luz não agressiva rende cliques de tirar o fôlego!
Explore as cores da estação com uma paleta quente em tons terrosos em uma decoração com menos flores e mais galhos secos. Uma tendência para a estação é o arco sem flores como fundo para o altar.
Caso escolha uma cerimônia ao ar livre, lembre-se de que a estação é marcada por ventos mais fortes e chuvas leves, especialmente no fim da tarde. Tenha sempre um plano B à mão caso seja necessário transferir a cerimônia para um local coberto. Uma boa ideia é marcar a cerimônia para um sítio que tenha um galpão rústico. Caso chova, o espaço pode ser rapidamente transformado em um cenário encantador para a troca de votos.
