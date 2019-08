Fenômeno astrológico raro ocorre neste sábado e dia ganha energia especial

View this post on Instagram

Today Venus meets with her lover Mars in a wildly romantic embrace. Plan something special! This happens every 2 years but in different signs, and it won't be until 2047 that these two lovebirds meet again in Virgo. No sweetheart? Go to the spa for a luxury massage, or buy a new piece of glamorous clothing (or for guys, something that makes you feel like a million dollars). Check my website called AstrologyZone