Conheça os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2019

Os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2019 foram anunciados na quinta-feira (6). A premiação acontecerá em Beverly Hills, no dia 6 de janeiro, e terá Sandra Oh e Andy Samberg como apresentadores da cerimônia.
O Globo de Ouro é promovido pela Associação da Imprensa Estrangeira em Hollywood e marca o início da temporada de premiações.
Quem lidera a lista com seis indicações é “Vice“, com Christian Bale interpretando o ex-presidente americano Dick Cheney. Logo atrás, com cinco indicações, estão as produções “Nasce uma estrela“, “A favorita” e “Green Book: O Guia“.
Confira a lista dos indicados ao Globo de Ouro:
Cinema
Melhor filme – Drama
- “Infiltrado na Klan”
- “Pantera Negra”
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- “If Beale Street Could Talk”
- “Nasce uma estrela”
Melhor Filme – Musical ou Comédia
- “Podres de ricos”
- “A Favorita”
- “Green Book: O Guia”
- “O Retorno de Mary Poppins”
- “Vice”
Melhor atriz de filme – Drama
- Glenn Close, “The Wife”
- Lady Gaga, “Nasce uma estrela”
- Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”
- Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
- Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”
Melhor ator de filme – Drama
- Bradley Cooper, “Nasce uma estrela”
- Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”
- Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”
- Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- John David Washington, “Infiltrado na Klan”
Melhor atriz em filme – Musical ou Comédia
- Emily Blunt, “O Retorno de Mary Poppins”
- Olivia Colman, “A favorita”
- Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”
- Charlize Theron, “Tully”
- Constance Wu, “Podres de Ricos”
Melhor ator em filme – Musical ou Comédia
- Christian Bale, “Vice”
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, “O Retorno de Mary Poppins”
- Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book: O Guia”
- Robert Redford, “The Old Man and the Gun”
- John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie”
Melhor diretor de filmes
- Bradley Cooper, “Nasce uma estrela”
- Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”
- Peter Farrelly, “Green Book: O Guia”
- Spike Lee, “Infiltrado na Klan”
- Adam McKay, “Vice”
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filmes
- Amy Adams, Vice”
- Claire Foy, “First Man”
- Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
- Emma Stone, “A Favorita”
- Rachel Weisz, “A Favorita”
Melhor ator coadjuvante em filmes
- Mahershala Ali, “Green Book: O Guia”
- Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”
- Adam Driver, “Infiltrado na Klan”
- Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
- Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Melhor roteiro para filme
- Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
- Adam McKay (“Vice”)
- Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)
- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)
- Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book: O Guia”)
Melhor filme em língua estrangeira
- “Capernaum” (Líbano)
- “Girl” (Bélgica)
- “Never Look Away” (Alemanha)
- “Roma” (México)
- “Shoplifters” (Japão)
Melhor animação
- “Os Incríveis 2”
- “Ilha dos Cachorros”
- “Mirai”
- “WiFi Ralph: Quebrando a Internet”
- “Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso”
Melhor trilha original para filmes
- Marco Beltrami, “Um lugar silencioso”
- Alexandre Desplat, “Ilha de cachorros”
- Ludwig Göransson, “Pantera Negra”
- Justin Hurwitz, “O primeiro homem”
- Marc Shaiman, “O retorno de Mary Poppins”
Melhor música para filmes
- “All the Stars”, “Pantera Negra”
- “Revelation”, Boy Erased
- “Girl in the Movies”, “Dumplin”
- “Shallow”, “Nasce uma estrela”
- “Requiem for a Private War”, “A Private War”
TV
Melhor série – Drama
- “The Americans”
- “Bodyguard”
- “Homecoming”
- “Killing Eve”
- “Pose”
Melhor série – Musical ou Comédia
- “Barry”
- “Kidding”
- “The Good Place”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Melhor série limitada ou filme para TV
- “The Alienist”
- “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
- “Escape at Dannemora”
- “Sharp Objects”
- “A Very Englisch Scandal”
Melhor ator em série – Musical ou Comédia
- Sascha Baron Cohen, “This is America”
- Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
Melhor atriz em série – Musical ou Comédia
- Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”
- Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”
- Alison Brie, “Glow”
- Rachel Broshnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”
Melhor atriz em série – Drama
- Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
- Elisabeth Moss, “O conto de Aia”
- Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
- Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”
- Keri Russell, “The Americans”
Melhor ator em série – Drama
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Stephan James, Homecoming”
- Billy Porter, “Pose”
- Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”
- Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”
- Daniel Bruhl, “The Alieniest”
- Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
- Benedict CUmberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”
- Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
- Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
- Connie Britton, “Dirty John”
- Laura Dern, “The Tale”
- Regina King, “Seven Seconds”
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, série limitada ou filme para TV
- Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
- Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, série limitada ou filme para TV
- Alex Bornstein, “The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel”
- Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
- Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
- Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
- Yvonne Strahovski, “O conto de Aia”
