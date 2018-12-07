Assine
Conheça os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2019

A cerimônia com os melhores da TV e do cinema irá acontecer em Beverly Hills, no dia 6 de janeiro

Por Da Redação
access_time 7 dez 2018, 13h35

Os filmes Bohemian Rhapsody, Nasce uma estrela e Pantera Negra estão entre os indicados (Reprodução/Reprodução)

Os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2019 foram anunciados na quinta-feira (6). A premiação acontecerá em Beverly Hills, no dia 6 de janeiro, e terá Sandra Oh e Andy Samberg como apresentadores da cerimônia.

O Globo de Ouro é promovido pela Associação da Imprensa Estrangeira em Hollywood e marca o início da temporada de premiações.

Quem lidera a lista com seis indicações é “Vice“, com Christian Bale interpretando o ex-presidente americano Dick Cheney. Logo atrás, com cinco indicações, estão as produções “Nasce uma estrela“, “A favorita” e “Green Book: O Guia“.

Confira a lista dos indicados ao Globo de Ouro:

Cinema

Melhor filme – Drama

  • “Infiltrado na Klan”
  • “Pantera Negra”
  • “Bohemian Rhapsody”
  • “If Beale Street Could Talk”
  • “Nasce uma estrela”

Melhor Filme – Musical ou Comédia

  • “Podres de ricos”
  • “A Favorita”
  • “Green Book: O Guia”
  • “O Retorno de Mary Poppins”
  • “Vice”

Melhor atriz de filme – Drama

  • Glenn Close, “The Wife”
  • Lady Gaga, “Nasce uma estrela”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”
  • Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
  • Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”

Melhor ator de filme – Drama

  • Bradley Cooper, “Nasce uma estrela”
  • Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”
  • Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”
  • Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
  • John David Washington, “Infiltrado na Klan”

Melhor atriz em filme – Musical ou Comédia

  • Emily Blunt, “O Retorno de Mary Poppins”
  • Olivia Colman, “A favorita”
  • Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”
  • Charlize Theron, “Tully”
  • Constance Wu, “Podres de Ricos”

Melhor ator em filme – Musical ou Comédia

  • Christian Bale, “Vice”
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, “O Retorno de Mary Poppins”
  • Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book: O Guia”
  • Robert Redford, “The Old Man and the Gun”
  • John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie”

Melhor diretor de filmes

  • Bradley Cooper, “Nasce uma estrela”
  • Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”
  • Peter Farrelly, “Green Book: O Guia”
  • Spike Lee, “Infiltrado na Klan”
  • Adam McKay, “Vice”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filmes

  • Amy Adams, Vice”
  • Claire Foy, “First Man”
  • Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
  • Emma Stone, “A Favorita”
  • Rachel Weisz, “A Favorita”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filmes

  • Mahershala Ali, “Green Book: O Guia”
  • Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”
  • Adam Driver, “Infiltrado na Klan”
  • Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
  • Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Melhor roteiro para filme

  • Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
  • Adam McKay (“Vice”)
  • Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)
  • Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)
  • Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book: O Guia”)

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

  • “Capernaum” (Líbano)
  • “Girl” (Bélgica)
  • “Never Look Away” (Alemanha)
  • “Roma” (México)
  • “Shoplifters” (Japão)

Melhor animação

  • “Os Incríveis 2”
  • “Ilha dos Cachorros”
  • “Mirai”
  • “WiFi Ralph: Quebrando a Internet”
  • “Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso”

Melhor trilha original para filmes

  • Marco Beltrami, “Um lugar silencioso”
  • Alexandre Desplat, “Ilha de cachorros”
  • Ludwig Göransson, “Pantera Negra”
  • Justin Hurwitz, “O primeiro homem”
  • Marc Shaiman, “O retorno de Mary Poppins”

Melhor música para filmes

  • “All the Stars”, “Pantera Negra”
  • “Revelation”, Boy Erased
  • “Girl in the Movies”, “Dumplin”
  • “Shallow”, “Nasce uma estrela”
  • “Requiem for a Private War”, “A Private War”

TV

Melhor série – Drama

  • “The Americans”
  • “Bodyguard”
  • “Homecoming”
  • “Killing Eve”
  • “Pose”

Melhor série – Musical ou Comédia

  • “Barry”
  • “Kidding”
  • “The Good Place”
  • “The Kominsky Method”
  • “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Melhor série limitada ou filme para TV

  • “The Alienist”
  • “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
  • “Escape at Dannemora”
  • “Sharp Objects”
  • “A Very Englisch Scandal”

Melhor ator em série – Musical ou Comédia

  • Sascha Baron Cohen, “This is America”
  • Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
  • Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
  • Bill Hader, “Barry”

Melhor atriz em série – Musical ou Comédia

  • Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”
  • Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”
  • Alison Brie, “Glow”
  • Rachel Broshnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Melhor atriz em série – Drama

  • Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “O conto de Aia”
  • Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
  • Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”
  • Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Melhor ator em série – Drama

  • Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
  • Stephan James, Homecoming”
  • Billy Porter, “Pose”
  • Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”
  • Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”
  • Daniel Bruhl, “The Alieniest”
  • Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
  • Benedict CUmberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”
  • Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
  • Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
  • Connie Britton, “Dirty John”
  • Laura Dern, “The Tale”
  • Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”
  • Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
  • Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
  • Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
  • Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Alex Bornstein, “The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel”
  • Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
  • Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
  • Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
  • Yvonne Strahovski, “O conto de Aia”

