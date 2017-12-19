Assine
Cabelos, Sua Vida

Caramel latte: tom é perfeito para o efeito “morena iluminada”

O aspecto queridinho do momento celebra a naturalidade e o clima quente do verão

Por Da Redação
access_time 19 dez 2017, 13h23 - Publicado em 19 dez 2017, 13h22

(Reprodução/Instagram)

Se você quer aproveitar o verão para atualizar a cor do cabelo, mas sem deixar o tom natural de lado, a nuance caramel latte é uma boa opção. Perfeito para criar o efeito “morena iluminada“, queridinho do momento, ele ilumina as madeixas sem alcançar os loiros claríssimos.

A dica é pedir ao profissional que não comece todas as luzes desde a raiz, assim, conquistará o aspecto difuso que lembra o clareamento natural dos cabelos quando expostos ao sol. Outro ponto importante é alinhar as expectativas com seu cabeleireiro, pois as mechas podem variar de acordo com o fundo original.

Tudo sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair / Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair / Alterar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto 
Assine
Cosmopolitan
Cosmopolitan
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto 
Assine
Boa Forma
Boa Forma
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto 
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto 
Assine
Veja
Veja
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto 
Assine
Arquitetura
Arquitetura
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto 
Assine