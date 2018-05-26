Blogueira revela como superou trauma causado por estrias da gravidez

A blogueira Annie Nolan desabafou com seus seguidores sobre um assunto que a traumatizava há algum tempo: estrias causadas pela gravidez que carregava no corpo.

Em post publicado em sua conta no Instagram na última terça-feira (22), a norte-americana compartilhou uma foto em que mostra estrias na barriga que escondia há alguns anos. De quebra, a influencer explicou como conseguiu mudar sua visão para as marcas no corpo – algo que a fez abdicar de relações sexuais por se sentir deprimida e com baixa autoestima.

“Por um período eu me recusei a ter intimidades por causa de minhas estrias. Amigos, eu escolhi me preocupar com as estrias do que com o meu orgasmo. O que eu estava pensado?”, contou.

No relato, Annie lembra que a mudança de pensamento sobre as marcas foi possível após pesquisas sobre o assunto e ao constatar que estrias não são exclusividade de mulheres, mas também existem em corpos masculinos. “Estrias são normais, todos têm independentemente do tipo de corpo. Mas muitos seguem escondendo-as, por isso não nos damos conta de quão comum elas são.”

Durante suas pesquisas, Annie entendeu que estrias são nada mais do que marcas na pele geradas por acomodações do tecido para que o órgão, o maior do corpo humano, possa acomodar-se a variações de tamanho sem sofrer rupturas. “Agora, eu entendo que as estrias representam o corpo mostrando ‘linhas’ da vida, o que é normal e absolutamente incrível.”

Annie diz arrepender-se por tudo o que deixou de viver pela vergonha que sentia do corpo e responsabiliza os padrões de beleza atuais por diminuir a autoestima de mulheres que não se enquadram neles.“Lamento pelas oportunidades de felicidade que perdi porque estava preocupada com minhas estrias e esses padrões de beleza ridículos que eu sentia que tinha que seguir.”

Por fim, a blogueira convocou amigas e seguidores de sua rede sociais para serem mais “rebeldes” na internet. “Solidariedade a todos que lutam na batalha do amor próprio. Como diz a máxima, ‘em uma sociedade que tira proveito de sua dúvida, gostar de si mesmo é um ato rebeldia’. Então, vamos ser rebeldes.”