Blogueira revela como superou trauma causado por estrias da gravidez

A blogueira Annie Nolan desabafou com seus seguidores sobre um assunto que a traumatizava há algum tempo: estrias causadas pela gravidez que carregava no corpo.
Em post publicado em sua conta no Instagram na última terça-feira (22), a norte-americana compartilhou uma foto em que mostra estrias na barriga que escondia há alguns anos. De quebra, a influencer explicou como conseguiu mudar sua visão para as marcas no corpo – algo que a fez abdicar de relações sexuais por se sentir deprimida e com baixa autoestima.
“Por um período eu me recusei a ter intimidades por causa de minhas estrias. Amigos, eu escolhi me preocupar com as estrias do que com o meu orgasmo. O que eu estava pensado?”, contou.
No relato, Annie lembra que a mudança de pensamento sobre as marcas foi possível após pesquisas sobre o assunto e ao constatar que estrias não são exclusividade de mulheres, mas também existem em corpos masculinos. “Estrias são normais, todos têm independentemente do tipo de corpo. Mas muitos seguem escondendo-as, por isso não nos damos conta de quão comum elas são.”
Durante suas pesquisas, Annie entendeu que estrias são nada mais do que marcas na pele geradas por acomodações do tecido para que o órgão, o maior do corpo humano, possa acomodar-se a variações de tamanho sem sofrer rupturas. “Agora, eu entendo que as estrias representam o corpo mostrando ‘linhas’ da vida, o que é normal e absolutamente incrível.”
Annie diz arrepender-se por tudo o que deixou de viver pela vergonha que sentia do corpo e responsabiliza os padrões de beleza atuais por diminuir a autoestima de mulheres que não se enquadram neles.“Lamento pelas oportunidades de felicidade que perdi porque estava preocupada com minhas estrias e esses padrões de beleza ridículos que eu sentia que tinha que seguir.”
Por fim, a blogueira convocou amigas e seguidores de sua rede sociais para serem mais “rebeldes” na internet. “Solidariedade a todos que lutam na batalha do amor próprio. Como diz a máxima, ‘em uma sociedade que tira proveito de sua dúvida, gostar de si mesmo é um ato rebeldia’. Então, vamos ser rebeldes.”
For a period of my life I refused intimacy because of my stretch marks. Friends, I chose WORRYING ABOUT STRETCH MARKS OVER HAVING AN ORGASM. What the heck was I thinking? 😂 . Stretch marks are normal; virtually everyone has them regardless of body type! But most people are still hiding them so we don’t realise how common they are. . Your body stretching isn’t just normal, it’s absolutely incredible! It’s your largest organ doing its thing and accomodating your guts/growing bones/babies/the yummy food inside of you! (Sorry for getting all technical on you there with my fancy terminology like “guts” 😆) . It’s your body showing lines of life being lived! 💖 . I already look back and regret opportunities of happiness that I missed because I was worried about my stretch marks and the ridiculous beauty standards I felt I had to conform to. Fuck that. . I’m POSITIVE that when I’m laying in my death bed, thinking about life, I won’t be going, “oh gosh, I really wish I applied more of that bio oil and got laser for my stretch marks.” Hell no. I’m more likely to think, “gosh making out was fun.” 😆 . My insta story from last night is still up. I’ll keep it in my highlights for the next week. The overwhelming feedback from it is the reason I’m posting this on my page. Solidarity to all those still fighting the self love battle. As the quote goes, “in a society that profits off your self doubt, liking yourself is a rebellious act.” So let’s be rebels👊 • • • [visual description: two photos. First photo is black and white. I’m standing, facing the camera in a sports bra and leggings. My stomach is exposed and shows stretch marks all the way up to my (stretched out) belly button. I’m smiling and have my hand on my hip. I used this photo in my insta story last night. Second photo was from this morning. I was lying on my side in bed, wearing laced black undies (gosh sounds raunchy haha.) It shows my stretch marks closer and in detail. It does have a filter, but not to hide my stretch marks! In fact they were easier to see with it. But I’m partial to this filter because I think it makes photos look like they are from the 60s/70s and I love me some vintage]