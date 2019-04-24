Assine
Sua Vida

Bebê arco-íris: Um tema emocionante para festas de 1 ano

Inspirações para uma festa cheia de cor e detalhes afetivos

Por Ana Carolina Castro
access_time 24 abr 2019, 08h52

 (Instagram/Reprodução)

Você certamente já deve ter ouvido a expressão bebê arco-íris. São crianças que nasceram de uma mãe que sofreu anteriormente um aborto espontâneo ou que teve um filho morto prematuramente. O termo é usado para descrever este nascimento, que de certa forma representa para a família um feixe colorido de esperança após uma cinzenta tempestade.

A cantora Thaeme deu à luz a filha Liz no último sábado (20). Ela e seu marido Fábio Elias, usaram as redes sociais para compartilhar com os fãs a decoração do quartinho da bebê. O tema escolhido foi arco-íris, justamente porque os pais já haviam perdido outro bebê antes da gravidez de Liz.

Delicado e carregado de muito significado, o conceito de bebê arco-íris pode servir como tema para a festa de um ano do bebê.

O tema permite que os pais desenvolvam uma decoração delicada e cheia de cores. Aposte na delicadeza da proposta para inserir na decoração elementos afetivos, como fotos da gestação, dos momentos mais importantes de cada mês do bebê e as primeiras roupinhas usadas por ele.

View this post on Instagram

All those Balloonns 😍😍😍 @balloonsdelivered. It’s been a few weeks now since we did this dreamy pastel rainbow party for birthday girl GIA . . SWIPE👍🏽👍🏽 @nuboplay 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 . . Event: 2nd bday Theme: rainbow / pastel Venue: @nuboplay Planning, Concept, styling: 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️ @sevensix_eventsndesign Graphic Design: @sevensix_eventsndesign Welcome sign: @sevensix_eventsndesign Signage: @sevensix_eventsndesign Labels/Printing: @serendipitydesigncorner Balloons: @balloonsdelivered Fairyfloss favours: @sevensix_eventsndesign Lolybags: @sevensix_eventsndesign Cake: @gateauxsydney Macaron tower: @doms.strawberries.delights Strawberry Tower: @doms.strawberries.delights Cake stands: @sevensix_eventsndesign Easels: @sevensix_eventsndesign Acrylic sign: @sevensix_eventsndesign Silver foil decal: @serendipitydesigncorner . . #nuboplay #kidsparty #partyinspo #eventplanner #styling #designer #stylist #events #instagood #happybirthday #parties #newpost #viral #mummyblogger #mumblog #partyblog #fiesta #ohmyfiesta #birthdayparty #kids #rainbow #unicorn #rainbowparty #pastel #balloons #desserts #fiesta #candy #fairyfloss #confettifair #ohitsperfect

A post shared by SevenSix Events (@sevensix_eventsndesign) on

O arco-íris não precisa ser representado apenas pelo arco de balões e pelas peças decorativas da mesa. Com criatividade os doces podem ser utilizados como parte fundamental da decoração, trazendo ainda mais charme ao visual da festa.

View this post on Instagram

#rainbowparty #pastel #donuts 🌈🍩🎂

A post shared by whitelavenderevents (@whitelavenderevents) on

 

Tudo sobre
AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 15,10
Assine
Exame
Exame
Promoção Relâmpago! 65% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 49,30
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 19,20
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 14,10
Assine
Veja
Veja
Promoção Especial! 68% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 49,90
Assine
Quatro Rodas
Quatro Rodas
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 18,20
Assine