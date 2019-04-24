Bebê arco-íris: Um tema emocionante para festas de 1 ano

Você certamente já deve ter ouvido a expressão bebê arco-íris. São crianças que nasceram de uma mãe que sofreu anteriormente um aborto espontâneo ou que teve um filho morto prematuramente. O termo é usado para descrever este nascimento, que de certa forma representa para a família um feixe colorido de esperança após uma cinzenta tempestade.
A cantora Thaeme deu à luz a filha Liz no último sábado (20). Ela e seu marido Fábio Elias, usaram as redes sociais para compartilhar com os fãs a decoração do quartinho da bebê. O tema escolhido foi arco-íris, justamente porque os pais já haviam perdido outro bebê antes da gravidez de Liz.
Delicado e carregado de muito significado, o conceito de bebê arco-íris pode servir como tema para a festa de um ano do bebê.
View this post on Instagram
At the end of the day I think we can all agree that it’s not about the perfect Pinterest-worthy party 🎉 It’s about the smiles 🥰 on their faces and the special feeling and memories created that day!! • If we can have any part to do with making one more special family memory while doing what we love, then our day is made 💗 Happy Saturday Friends!! • 📷 @savanna.raymer . . . . . . #happykids #makemorememories #birthdaygirl #makingmemories #pinterestparty #prettyparties #partyinspo #partyplanners #momlife #stlmom #letscelebrate #pastelparty #rainbowparty #rainbowpartytheme #rainbowpartydecor #lovewhatyoudo #partyhop
View this post on Instagram
What’s fluffy, colorful, loud and love to dance? ❤️ You guessed it, TROLLS! 😸New episodes of @Trolls The Beat Goes On! are now available on @NetflixFamily. #ad Have you guys seen the show? 🌈 Kai LOVES dancing and singing along to the upbeat songs and I love the glass half full, always positive outlook it teachers her to have. Plus, who can resist all this rainbow party fun? ⭐️🎉 The songs are already stuck in my head! Check out the trailer in my stories #DWTrollsTV @DreamWorksAnimation @Hasbro #trollshairhuggers
O tema permite que os pais desenvolvam uma decoração delicada e cheia de cores. Aposte na delicadeza da proposta para inserir na decoração elementos afetivos, como fotos da gestação, dos momentos mais importantes de cada mês do bebê e as primeiras roupinhas usadas por ele.
View this post on Instagram
And finally, the whole set up. Isn't it cute? #rainbow #rainbowparty #rainbowbabyshower #rainbowhearts #clouds #cloudsparty #babyshowerideas #babyshower #rainbowcake #festaarcoiris #chadebebearcoiris #festademenina #festacolorida #ideiasdefestas #houstonbabies #houstonkids #houston #houstontx #texas
View this post on Instagram
All those Balloonns 😍😍😍 @balloonsdelivered. It’s been a few weeks now since we did this dreamy pastel rainbow party for birthday girl GIA . . SWIPE👍🏽👍🏽 @nuboplay 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 . . Event: 2nd bday Theme: rainbow / pastel Venue: @nuboplay Planning, Concept, styling: 💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️ @sevensix_eventsndesign Graphic Design: @sevensix_eventsndesign Welcome sign: @sevensix_eventsndesign Signage: @sevensix_eventsndesign Labels/Printing: @serendipitydesigncorner Balloons: @balloonsdelivered Fairyfloss favours: @sevensix_eventsndesign Lolybags: @sevensix_eventsndesign Cake: @gateauxsydney Macaron tower: @doms.strawberries.delights Strawberry Tower: @doms.strawberries.delights Cake stands: @sevensix_eventsndesign Easels: @sevensix_eventsndesign Acrylic sign: @sevensix_eventsndesign Silver foil decal: @serendipitydesigncorner . . #nuboplay #kidsparty #partyinspo #eventplanner #styling #designer #stylist #events #instagood #happybirthday #parties #newpost #viral #mummyblogger #mumblog #partyblog #fiesta #ohmyfiesta #birthdayparty #kids #rainbow #unicorn #rainbowparty #pastel #balloons #desserts #fiesta #candy #fairyfloss #confettifair #ohitsperfect
View this post on Instagram
C H L O E 🌈 Styling & Towers @the.sugar.co Cake @sweetcreationsbyzena Desserts @dessertinc_ Macarons @le_macaron_bakehouse Balloons @stylesbyklo #rainbowsetup #cake #rainbowcake #rainbowparty #rainbow #food #foodporn #pastelcolours #macarons #strawberries #dessertcups #pretty #amazing #fridgesituation #thesugarco #party #picoftheday #birthday #sweets #foodie #foodblogger #wow #love #work #sydney #birthday #macarontower #dessertcups
View this post on Instagram
More work on TV tonight. @familyhustle @kingofthehills912. 🌈@toyawright @reign_beaux Event by @eventsbymonet #tagme #dontforgetthelittlepeople #rainbowparty #unicornparty #magical #reignsturningone #KRPROPHOUSE #blackgirlmagic #atlantaevents #propdesigner #rentalprops #props #kidsparty #hotairballoon #balloongarland #rainbowballoons #🌈 #familyhustle #vh1 #marqueenumbers #marqueeletters #foamcut #toyawright #reignsturningone #reignbeaux #instamood
View this post on Instagram
Bring me all the rainbows 👌🏻🌈💕 @valash_events does it again. #ombrelinens @qtsprettylilthings #pastelparty #rainbowparty #rainbowlinens #ombretablecloth #ombrelove #handdyed #dipdyed #etsyseller #madewithlove #pastelrainbow #rainbowlinens #rainbowtable #rainbowbirthday #iloveetsy #momboss #grateful #miami
O arco-íris não precisa ser representado apenas pelo arco de balões e pelas peças decorativas da mesa. Com criatividade os doces podem ser utilizados como parte fundamental da decoração, trazendo ainda mais charme ao visual da festa.