Alerta de tendência: nós estamos apaixonadas pelo arco de macramê!

Perfeito para decorar cerimônias boho, o detalhe artesanal dá um toque mais romântico ao local da cerimônia

Por Ana Carolina Castro
access_time 22 maio 2019, 09h12

 (Instagram/Reprodução)

Os detalhes de artesanato seguem em alta para decorar casamentos. No Pinterest e no Instagram, um detalhe específico tem se mostrado forte tendência: o arco de macramê.

O macramê é uma técnica de tecelagem antiga que consiste em fios trançados e atados em nós. Tudo que você precisa é uma estrutura para servir como base, cordões e, claro, muita paciência.

Com infinitas opções de modelos, o arco de macramê combina bem com cerimônias ao ar livre, pois é um elemento que agrega ao visual boho chic.

View this post on Instagram

🌹ALEGRÍA🌹 Detalles en macramé para bodas bohemias. En la foto, arco con cortina de macramé. Tú también puedes tener tu boda de macramé! . macramé: @tribalhomemacrame . Organización: @paraundiaespecialbodas fotografía: @rosagarridofotografa vestido de novia: @lavetis.es , decoración floral: @floristerialaslilas , agencia de modelos: @alas_modelsagency, modelos: @mariajoseda7 y @diegomg1990 . . . . . . . . . . . .#macrame #macramewedding #macrameweddingarch #bodabohemia #weddingplanner #bodaboho #weddingplannerspain #bohowedding #bohemianwedding #bohochic #bohochicwedding #macramecurtain #macramewallhanging #bodas2019 #bodasconencanto #noviasconestilo #bodastematicas #bodaalternativa #hippiewedding #alternativewedding #weddingdecor #macramedecor #cortinamacrame #fotografiabodas #mywedding #fiberart_community #modernmacrame #craftsposure #macramespain #macramevalencia

A post shared by TribalHome Macrame (@tribalhomemacrame) on

View this post on Instagram

How gorgeous is this mama to be?!?! 💕 This was such a fun photo shoot with one of my macrame backdrops. If you’re interested in renting or purchasing this backdrop, dm me for more info! Also, I’m running a moving sale in my Etsy shop. Get up to 40% off. Everything is on sale, including the backdrops. Follow the link in my bio or dm me for details! . . . . . . #macramewedding #macrameweddingarch #macrameweddingbackdrop #macramelove #macramemovement #macramecommunity #macrame_community #modernmacrame #bohoweddings #bohobrides #oklahomawedding #oklahomaweddings #maternityphotography #maternityphotoshoot #oklahomabride #bridesofoklahoma #weddingbackdrop #oklahomacity #bohemianbride #bohodecor #bohemianweddingdecor #bohowedding #okcbride

A post shared by Meagan Walker (@topknotsmacrame) on

É entre os noivos que vão casar na praia que os arcos de macramê mais fazem sucesso. A decoração pode ser complementada ainda com flores, galhos secos ou folhagens.

