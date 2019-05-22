Alerta de tendência: nós estamos apaixonadas pelo arco de macramê!

Os detalhes de artesanato seguem em alta para decorar casamentos. No Pinterest e no Instagram, um detalhe específico tem se mostrado forte tendência: o arco de macramê.
O macramê é uma técnica de tecelagem antiga que consiste em fios trançados e atados em nós. Tudo que você precisa é uma estrutura para servir como base, cordões e, claro, muita paciência.
Com infinitas opções de modelos, o arco de macramê combina bem com cerimônias ao ar livre, pois é um elemento que agrega ao visual boho chic.
I loved making this piece for my wedding. I used 2000 feet of 5mm cotton cord!
Detalles en macramé para bodas bohemias. En la foto, arco con cortina de macramé.
Majestic macrame wedding arch
The Macrame backdrop is by yours truly and I am just blessed & grateful for the opportunity making this to make their ceremony perfect.
Entering the world of weddings was a scary idea. As weddings are sure high pressure and very time consuming pieces need to be made for these so it was a big investment both financially speaking and time wise. However, TODAY I AM POSTING MY FIRST INTERNATIONAL WEDDING ORDER AND I'M EXCITED!
How gorgeous is this mama to be?!?! This was such a fun photo shoot with one of my macrame backdrops.
É entre os noivos que vão casar na praia que os arcos de macramê mais fazem sucesso. A decoração pode ser complementada ainda com flores, galhos secos ou folhagens.
Si te interesa rentar esta pieza para que sea el gazebo de una boda, para la mesa de novios, sesión de fotos, o evento, envíame un mensaje directo o un email
My favorite wedding macrame to date. Other than the one I made for my own wedding, of course. It was this perfect. And, no, it did not rain. Stunning macrame piece