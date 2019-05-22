Alerta de tendência: nós estamos apaixonadas pelo arco de macramê!

View this post on Instagram

⭐️DREAM WEDDING⭐️Doesn’t get much more perfect than this! Majestic macrame wedding arch by Krissy at @salty_knots (📷: @sanfordcreative ) Rope from yours truly ☺️ • • #macrame #macrameweddingarch #macramewedding #bohowedding #bohobride #bohemianwedding #greenweddingshoes #macramebackdrop #weddingplanner #eventstyling #eventplanner #weddingdecor #ceremonybackdrop