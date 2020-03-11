Tom Hanks e Rita Wilson testam positivo para coronavírus na Austrália

Essa noite, 11, em seu Instagram, o ator Tom Hanks, 63 anos, confirmou que ele e a esposa, Rita Wilson, 63, fizeram teste para detectar coronavírus e o resultado foi positivo. Os atores estão na Austrália a trabalho.
View this post on Instagram
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
“Nós nos sentimos um pouco cansados, como se estivéssemos gripados, e tínhamos dores no corpo”, ele descreveu no post. “Rita também tinha arrepios que iam e vinham. E febres leves”, continuou. Eles preferiram fazer o teste.
Os dois estão em isolamento e aguardam futuras recomendações médicas. “Se cuidem”, finalizou o ator.
Hanks estava na Austrália para filmar um longa sobre a história de Elvis Presley. Ele deve interpretar o agente do cantor, coronel Tom Parker.