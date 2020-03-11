Assine
Tom Hanks e Rita Wilson testam positivo para coronavírus na Austrália

Os atores, que viajaram para a Austrália a trabalho, estão em isolamento e relatam sintomas leves

access_time 11 mar 2020, 22h45 - Publicado em 11 mar 2020, 22h44

 (Getty Images/Divulgação)

Essa noite, 11, em seu Instagram, o ator Tom Hanks, 63 anos, confirmou que ele e a esposa, Rita Wilson, 63, fizeram teste para detectar coronavírus e o resultado foi positivo. Os atores estão na Austrália a trabalho.

“Nós nos sentimos um pouco cansados, como se estivéssemos gripados, e tínhamos dores no corpo”, ele descreveu no post. “Rita também tinha arrepios que iam e vinham. E febres leves”, continuou. Eles preferiram fazer o teste.

Os dois estão em isolamento e aguardam futuras recomendações médicas. “Se cuidem”, finalizou o ator.

Hanks estava na Austrália para filmar um longa sobre a história de Elvis Presley. Ele deve interpretar o agente do cantor, coronel Tom Parker.

