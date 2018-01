My son singing "Remember Me" from the movie "Coco" to his baby sister, Ava, who we lost this past May.

He's only 4 years old and he understands. He didn't even know he was being recorded. He just wanted to sing to her for her 1st birthday!

Happy Birthday mamas, we miss you!💕 pic.twitter.com/EoVLjju0bJ

