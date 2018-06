Com 84 anos, marido aprende a maquiar para ajudar esposa

A few months ago I heard the story of Des & Mona, a couple from Ireland. Mona began losing her eyesight and her husband Des began taking makeup lessons at Benefit Ireland with @rosieodriscoll74 so he could learn to apply her makeup for her ♥️♥️ I called my manager and told her i wanted to invite Des, Mona and Rosie to #TheMasterClass and we had to make it happen. Big thanks to @benefit_ire for helping me to make this possible. My heart felt so full seeing them there in front of me. My highlight of #TheMasterClass London and of the year ♥️ ♥️♥️♥️ #TrueLove #benefitireland

