“Black is King”, novo filme de Beyoncé, transborda ancestralidade
Inspirado no live-action do filme "O rei leão", o álbum visual terá a participação de Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong'o e Naomi Campbell
O novo álbum visual de Beyoncé é inspirado no processo criativo e ensinamentos do filme “O Rei Leão”, que a cantora emprestou a sua voz para dublar a personagem Nala. Queen B ainda lançou um outro álbum somente com as canções apresentadas no live-action. O filme Black is King chegará a plataforma de streaming Disney+ exatamente um ano após o lançamento da animação, no dia 31 de julho. Infelizmente, no Brasil, ainda não há previsão de estreia.
O trailer foi lançado no último domingo (19) e mostrou participações especiais de Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong’o e Naomi Campbell. Com um teaser mais narrativo que o trabalho anterior, o álbum é para “os reis e rainhas de hoje em dia que estão em busca de suas coroas”.
A produção do filme passou por Nova Iorque, Los Angeles, África do Sul, África Ocidental, Londres e Bélgica. Em forma de respeito e agradecimento à cultura africana, a cantora entrou em acordo com a Disney para que o filme seja exibido simultaneamente em países do continente, como África do Sul, Nigéria, Gana, Etiópia, Namíbia, Camarões, Libéria, Burundi, Senegal, Togo, Somália, Benin, Congo, Quênia, Costa do Marfim, Zimbábue, Malawi, Gabão e Cabo Verde.
Em seu Instagram, Beyoncé explicou que a intenção inicial era lançar junto à trilha sonora do filme, mas que os objetivos mudaram ao longo do tempo. “Os eventos de 2020 fizeram a visão e mensagem do filme ainda mais relevante, enquanto as pessoas ao redor do mundo embarcam em uma jornada histórica. Todos nós estamos em busca de segurança e luz”, escreveu a artista.
View this post on Instagram
I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B
“Eu acredito que, quando as pessoas negras contam suas próprias histórias, podemos mudar o eixo do mundo e contar nossa história real de riqueza de geração e de alma que não é contada nos livros de história”, dizia um trecho da postagem. Vídeos completos das músicas My Power, Already, Brown Skin Girl e Mood 4 Eva também estão no teaser. Confira abaixo: