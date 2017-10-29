Alerta de tendência: como usar scarpin colorido e estampado

Os clássicos escarpins ganharam histórias novas. Coloridos, bordados, cheios de recortes ou estampas, eles tiram qualquer produção da mesmice.
Abuse dos tons vibrantes para dar graça ao seu look neutro ou, ainda, acrescentar um mais ponto de cor em produções já elaboradas. Que tal o animal print para completar tons terrosos, por exemplo?
PARA COPIAR JÁ
–1. De tela, couro e camurça, Louboutin, R$ 5 290.
2. De couro, Jorge Alex, R$ 229,90.
3. De tecido bordado, Arezzo, R$ 279,90.
4. De tecido e material sintético, Mundial Calçados, R$ 89,99.
5. De tecido, Shoestock, R$ 199,90.
6. De tecido bordado, Vizzano, R$ 129,90.
7. De couro, Santa Lolla, R$ 249,90.
8. De material sintético, Schutz, R$ 360
*Preços pesquisados em setembro de 2017.