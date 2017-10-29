Assine
Alerta de tendência: como usar scarpin colorido e estampado

Aproveite os tons vibrantes para dar graça ao seu look neutro

Por Da Redação
29 out 2017

Os clássicos escarpins ganharam histórias novas. Coloridos, bordados, cheios de recortes ou estampas, eles tiram qualquer produção da mesmice.

DOUBLE TAP if you like it!❤️ = = = = = = = = = Wearing in Berlin by @anouschkamarlene = = = = = = = = = This morning we wear browsing Instagram for new fashion trends, like we always do after a delicious cup of coffee. But this time instead of spotting a certain trend our eyes stopped at one location, Berlin 📍. • Do you have any idea how many cool outfits are there? OMG!! 😮 It looks like an ongoing fashion 💥🎉 show. We haven’t thought about this before but from now we’ll pay more attention to this strategy. • We want you guys to experience the best outfit ideas and help you find inspiration each day. 👉💡 * * * * * * * * * Use #whatzzwearing to tag an outfit you liked.👖💄👟 * * * * * * * * * | | | #berlin #berlinfashionweek #berlinfashion #streetstyle #streetfashion #streetoutfit #outfitideas #ootd #ootdfashion #outfitoftheday #fashioninspiration #berlincity #berlinstyle #berlinmylove #orangetop #sexytop #animalprint #animalprints #animalprintshoes #leopardprint #leopardprints #blackjeans #highwaistedjeans #highwaisted #highwaistedpants #ponytail #bigearrings #earringsoftheday

A post shared by whatZZwearing (@whatzzwearing) on

Abuse dos tons vibrantes para dar graça ao seu look neutro ou, ainda, acrescentar um mais ponto de cor em produções já elaboradas. Que tal o animal print para completar tons terrosos, por exemplo?

#fashionstyle #brokenleg #shopaddict #fashionlovers #streetwear #trendyclothes #animalprintshoes

A post shared by Fashion&Style 💄👓👠 (@fashionstyle1239) on

PARA COPIAR JÁ

1. De tela, couro e camurça, Louboutin, R$ 5 290.
2. De couro, Jorge Alex, R$ 229,90.
3. De tecido bordado, Arezzo, R$ 279,90.
4. De tecido e material sintético, Mundial Calçados, R$ 89,99.

(Jaime Alves/CLAUDIA)

5. De tecido, Shoestock, R$ 199,90.
6. De tecido bordado, Vizzano, R$ 129,90.
7. De couro, Santa Lolla, R$ 249,90.
8. De material sintético, Schutz, R$ 360

*Preços pesquisados em setembro de 2017.

