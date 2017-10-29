Alerta de tendência: como usar scarpin colorido e estampado

DOUBLE TAP if you like it!❤️ = = = = = = = = = Wearing in Berlin by @anouschkamarlene = = = = = = = = = This morning we wear browsing Instagram for new fashion trends, like we always do after a delicious cup of coffee. But this time instead of spotting a certain trend our eyes stopped at one location, Berlin 📍. • Do you have any idea how many cool outfits are there? OMG!! 😮 It looks like an ongoing fashion 💥🎉 show. We haven’t thought about this before but from now we’ll pay more attention to this strategy. • We want you guys to experience the best outfit ideas and help you find inspiration each day. 👉💡 * * * * * * * * * Use #whatzzwearing to tag an outfit you liked.👖💄👟 * * * * * * * * * | | | #berlin #berlinfashionweek #berlinfashion #streetstyle #streetfashion #streetoutfit #outfitideas #ootd #ootdfashion #outfitoftheday #fashioninspiration #berlincity #berlinstyle #berlinmylove #orangetop #sexytop #animalprint #animalprints #animalprintshoes #leopardprint #leopardprints #blackjeans #highwaistedjeans #highwaisted #highwaistedpants #ponytail #bigearrings #earringsoftheday

A post shared by whatZZwearing (@whatzzwearing) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:04am PDT