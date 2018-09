Marca de Khloé Kardashian cria nova numeração de roupa

View this post on Instagram

If you’ve ever tried on denim in a size 14 or a size 16 and thought ‘these aren’t quite right’—you are not alone. Over the last year, we have invited countless women above a size 12 to tell us what they look for in their perfect jeans, meet a few of these ladies in our Insta story and learn why we invented a new size—Size 15. Coming Thursday 9.20 at 9am PT