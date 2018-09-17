Assine
Cabelos

15 penteados para arrasar na próxima temporada

Confira nossa seleção de ideias para desfilar por aí cheia de estilo na primavera/verão

Por Danielly Fernandes
access_time 17 set 2018, 19h11

 (Pinterest/Reprodução)

Com a primavera se aproximando, o clima tende a ficar mais ensolarado e apostar em penteados é uma ótima alternativa para compor o look e arrasar na próxima estação! Seja liso, cacheado, crespo ou ondulado, as possibilidades são enormes, basta usar a criatividade e encontrar o estilo que mais se adapta ao seu cabelo.

As opções vão de coques bagunçadinhos até tranças mais trabalhadas. Confira a seleção que preparamos:

Cabelos lisos

Cachos

View this post on Instagram

Shoes off. Hair up. Monday done🍍

A post shared by Lesley (@freshlengths) on

Ondulados

Leia mais: Shiloh, filha de Angelina e Brad, está cada vez mais a cara do pai

VOTE no Prêmio CLAUDIA e escolha mulheres que se destacaram

 

 

Tudo sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair /  Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair /  Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair /  Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair /  Alterar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Assine com 66% de Desconto Por 12x R$ 18,22
Assine
Exame
Exame
Assine com 55% de Desconto Por 12x R$ 63,82
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
Assine com 63% de Desconto Por 12x R$ 22,79
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Assine com 66% de Desconto Por 12x R$ 15,95
Assine
Veja
Veja
Assine com 62% de Desconto Por 12x R$ 86,62
Assine
Quatro Rodas
Quatro Rodas
Assine com 63% de Desconto Por 12x R$ 21,88
Assine