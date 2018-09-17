15 penteados para arrasar na próxima temporada

Com a primavera se aproximando, o clima tende a ficar mais ensolarado e apostar em penteados é uma ótima alternativa para compor o look e arrasar na próxima estação! Seja liso, cacheado, crespo ou ondulado, as possibilidades são enormes, basta usar a criatividade e encontrar o estilo que mais se adapta ao seu cabelo.
As opções vão de coques bagunçadinhos até tranças mais trabalhadas. Confira a seleção que preparamos:
Cabelos lisos
Did you read my interview with @grace_loves_lace on my tips for your wedding day hair & Makeup ? ✨ I’m currently not taking any bridal bookings unless they are outside of Australia , I get about 20-30 bridal inquiries a day & I do miss my brides but my shoot schedule is so last minute & busy I just commit to a booking so far in advance and especially being something as important as someone’s wedding as a lot of the time I have no idea where I’ll in a weeks time 👰🏼 The perfect hair on model @kaitlynn.bell
🌜💫🌞 @galagonzalez showed me some photos that inspired her and we created this together. I’m really into it. Like REALLY into it. 🌝💡 baby curlies + silver pins + creating less boundaries for yourself = ❤️💫✨ // love this girl so much already!!! #hair /// @maneaddicts #RevolveBeauty using @love_amika + @theouai ✨
Cachos
Ondulados
I’ve been so busy while I’m working in Sydney I’ve barely had time to post 🙈 Don’t worry I have a phone full of amazing ness to share with you from my recent education sessions ✨ Heres my textured pony on @ella_victoriaa while teaching the team at @bixiecolour ✨ Hair colour by the amazing @shereeknobel_bixiecolour 👊🏻 Hair using @nakhair dusting powder and finishing spray ✨ @whitesandshaircareau liquid texture & @h2dhaircare 👌🏻
