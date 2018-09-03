Assine
Alerta de tendência: bolsas com alça de argola

Inspire-se no modelo do momento para dar um up no look básico!

Por Isabella Marinelli
access_time 3 set 2018, 19h22

 (Reprodução/Instagram)

Às vezes, não é preciso trocar todas as peças escolhidas para transformar um look básico em algo único. Um bom acessório é capaz de fazer todo o trabalho, caso da bolsa com alça de argola, tendência que tomou as vitrines do hemisfério norte e já está chegando por aqui.

Seja de metal, acrílico ou madeira, o formato dá bossa ao modelo tradicional e garante charme extra à peça. A dica para não perder o conforto é procurar opções com uma alça secundária e longa para variar durante o dia.

Inspire-se:

Golden hour in Hollywood with my Janice bag @lovelypepacollection

A post shared by Alexandra Pereira (@lovelypepa) on

Polka dot affair #mangogirls

A post shared by Catarina Almeida (@katawii) on

Slightly controversial post over on the blog today, discussing how I actually don’t want kids right now and I’m fed up of being treated like I’m ‘missing out’ because the sole purpose of a women is to be a mother 🙄 #bollocks I can’t believe it’s had so many comments already and I’m so glad so many of you can relate to this feeling. WARNING: This post does contain negative views on children but the post is to be read with humour, if you’re a sensitive type or think your some kind of PR for ‘mothers and children’ then it’s probably not gonna be the post for you. Read the full post and find details of this outfit if you just want to look at the pics over on EJSTYLE.CO.UK #chloegirls #chloenile #liveinit #inmychoos #mangogirls #ootd

A post shared by Emma Hill (@emmahill) on

Вы куда все пропали?) В пору хоть перекличку устроить!На первый ,второй расчитайсь!))) Надеюсь,что мои подписчики все совы как и я, именно по этой причине вам не заходят утренние посты. Но,я не отчаиваюсь и выкладываю свой лук в стиле вестерн,который не менее популярен,чем змеиный принт🐍❤ Кстати, если вы пропустили эту подборку ,то обязательно посмотрите предыдущий пост. А если вам все же близок стиль девушки ковбоя,то вам понадобятся вещи из денима,кожи или замши,добавьте ремень,шляпу/платок ,ну и конечно казаки 😍 Как вам мой образ?) Юбка,рубашка -@mango Казаки-@reserved #style #fashionstyle #mangogirls #стилист #астрахань #astrakhan_pepole #astrakhan #астраханьстилист #стилистастрахань #streetstyle

A post shared by Жанна Ходина (@jannahod) on

 

Tudo sobre
