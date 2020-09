Bailarina cria marca de meias-calças para vários tons de pele

View this post on Instagram

Allow us to reintroduce ourselves. Nude Barre is a black-owned company created by former dancer Erin Carpenter. When she started the company she always had in mind that our product would be for women to feel both seen and accepted no matter what their skin tone is. Erin understood the struggle of not being represented in the market from her experience of needing to dye her tights and undergarments to match her skin tone. That is why we offer twelve unique shades of products to choose from. Thank you for being a part of our journey in redefining the term nude. #nudebarre #smallbusiness #blackbusiness