Vestido de noiva de Princesa Eugenie irá para exposição; veja detalhes

O vestido usado pela Princesa Eugenie em seu casamento estará pela primeira vez em exposição no Windsor Castle, no Reino Unido, com um áudio guia gravado pela própria monarca. Serão duas peças à mostra, já que ela usou um vestido principal e depois trocou de roupa durante a ocasião.
Leia mais: O vídeo mais fofo do casamento da princesa Eugenie
+
Desenhado pelo estilista Christopher de Vos e Peter Pilotto, o vestido de Eugenie tratou-se de um modelo longo com cauda extensa, de mangas longas, com um pouco de volume nos ombros, o que lhe conferiu um decote suave e moderado na parte da frente e de trás.
Nas costas, o detalhe do vestido decotado permitiu deixar à mostra uma cicatriz que a carrega de uma cirurgia feita quando ela tinha 12 anos para correção de uma escoliose.
No áudio apresentado na exposição, a princesa deixa o seguinte recado: “Eu acredito que cicatrizes contam uma história sobre seu futuro e seu passado”.
Também está em exposição a tiara de diamantes e esmeraldas usada por Eugenie no casamento, a peça foi emprestada pela própria rainha Elizabeth II à neta. Outro item da mostra é o terno utilizado por seu marido, Jack Brooksbank. Os dois se casaram na capela de St George, em Windsor, no dia 12 de outubro do ano passado.
View this post on Instagram
A closer look at Her Royal Highness, Princess Eugenie of York’s wedding dress, which will go on display from tomorrow. Princess Eugenie, Mr Pilotto and Mr De Vos worked closely together on the design of the dress, researching previous wedding dresses worn by members of the Royal Family and identified a silhouette. During several fittings, the dress was developed layer by layer, from the corset and complex underskirt to the fitted bodice and full pleated skirt. The dress has a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back, which drapes into a flowing full-length train. Her Royal Highness specifically requested a low back to show the scar from surgery she underwent aged 12 to correct scoliosis. The fabric of the dress, also designed by Mr Pilotto and Mr De Vos, includes a number of symbols that are meaningful to Princess Eugenie. They include a thistle for Scotland, acknowledging the couple’s fondness for Balmoral; a shamrock for Ireland, as a reflection of the bride’s maternal family; the White Rose of York; and ivy, representing the couple’s home, Ivy Cottage. The symbols were reinterpreted in a garland motif, created with an intricate weaving technique. ————————————————– #PrincessEugenie #PrincessEugenieOfYork #BeatriceAndEugenie #EugenieOfYork #HRHPrincessEugenieOfYork #PrincessEugenieOfTheUnitedKingdom #HouseOfWindsor #BritishRoyal #BritishRoyals #BritishRoyalty #britishroyalfamily #Royal #Royals #Royalty #RoyalFamily #instaroyal #instaroyals #TheMonarchy #Monarchy#London #TheYorkSisters #News #RoyalNews #fashion #jackbrooksbank
View this post on Instagram
A closer look at Her Royal Highness, Princess Eugenie of York’s second wedding dress, which was worn for her evening reception and will go on display from tomorrow. The dress was designed by Zac Posen and is of pale pink silk with a high neck at the front and deep V at the back, the waist gathered and a full skirt. The back fastened with a row of small buttons and a sheer train falls from a sheer cape. It also features full length sleeves. ————————————————– #PrincessEugenie #PrincessEugenieOfYork #BeatriceAndEugenie #EugenieOfYork #HRHPrincessEugenieOfYork #PrincessEugenieOfTheUnitedKingdom #HouseOfWindsor #BritishRoyal #BritishRoyals #BritishRoyalty #britishroyalfamily #Royal #Royals #Royalty #RoyalFamily #instaroyal #instaroyals #TheMonarchy #Monarchy#London #TheYorkSisters #News #RoyalNews #fashion #jackbrooksbank
View this post on Instagram
#new Tomorrow the @royalcollectiontrust exhibition ‘A Royal Wedding: HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank’ will open in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle. The exhibition will include HRH’s Wedding Dress, Tiara and Evening Gown, Mr Jack Brooksbank’s morning suit, the maid-of-honour outfit of HRH Princess Beatrice of York, and a Bridesmaid and Pageboy outfit. To find out more please visit @royalcollectiontrust.
View this post on Instagram
TIARA NEWS: HRH Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Attire on Display . . . Starting March 1, 2019, Princess Eugenie's dress and tiara are going on display at a new Windsor Castle exhibition alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank's wedding suit. . . . On her wedding day, Princess Eugenie wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was lent to her by Her Majesty The Queen. On public display for the first time, the tiara is made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side. It was made by the Parisian jewellery house Boucheron for Mrs Greville in 1919 in the fashionable kokoshnik style popularised in the Russian Imperial Court. Mrs Greville bequeathed the tiara to Queen Elizabeth, consort of King George VI, in 1942. Princess Eugenie’s diamond and emerald drop earrings, which were a wedding gift from the groom, are also featured in the display. Speaking about her exquisite headpiece in audio commentary, Eugenie said: "I’ve never worn a tiara before in my life,” she says. “It was the most incredible thing to wear such a piece of history that my grandmother had lent me, very proud moment and the beautiful earrings were a gift from my husband." . . . Go check out this wonderful event if your in town and see this stunning piece of artistry up close. 📸: Getty/PA/Royal Collection Trust ———————————————————— #atiaraaday #britishroyalfamily #diamonds #boucheron #history #jewelry #monarchy #princesseugenie #royalty #queenelizabeth #emeralds #royaljewels #tiara #grevilleemeraldkokoshniktiara #wedding #exhibition #britishroyals #princessofyork #jackandeugenie
Leia também: Kate Middleton arrasa com ‘look Cinderela’
+ “É meu?”, brinca Harry sobre gravidez de Meghan em vídeo divertido
Siga CLAUDIA no Youtube