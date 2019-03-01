Vestido de noiva de Princesa Eugenie irá para exposição; veja detalhes

View this post on Instagram

A closer look at Her Royal Highness, Princess Eugenie of York's wedding dress, which will go on display from tomorrow. Princess Eugenie, Mr Pilotto and Mr De Vos worked closely together on the design of the dress, researching previous wedding dresses worn by members of the Royal Family and identified a silhouette. During several fittings, the dress was developed layer by layer, from the corset and complex underskirt to the fitted bodice and full pleated skirt. The dress has a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back, which drapes into a flowing full-length train. Her Royal Highness specifically requested a low back to show the scar from surgery she underwent aged 12 to correct scoliosis. The fabric of the dress, also designed by Mr Pilotto and Mr De Vos, includes a number of symbols that are meaningful to Princess Eugenie. They include a thistle for Scotland, acknowledging the couple's fondness for Balmoral; a shamrock for Ireland, as a reflection of the bride's maternal family; the White Rose of York; and ivy, representing the couple's home, Ivy Cottage. The symbols were reinterpreted in a garland motif, created with an intricate weaving technique.