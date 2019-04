Um comentário sobre paternidade feito por Harry enfureceu muita gente

Not a fan of #Fortnite; never even played the game but #PrinceHarry could not be more out of touch trying to get it banned. We don't ban art, movies or music in this country; games should be no different. Don't become THAT royal that gives people a reason to dislike the monarchy. pic.twitter.com/z6HIqEMFEX

— мαттнew мαrтιɴ (@matthewjmartin_) April 4, 2019