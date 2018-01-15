Assine
Netos da Princesa Margaret chamam atenção nas redes sociais

Samuel e Arthur estão longe de chegar ao trono e aproveitam a liberdade para arrasar no Instagram

15 jan 2018

A família real britânica vai muito além do clã da Rainha Elizabeth. Cerca de 80 pessoas, entre membros e membros colaterais, fazem parte da monarquia do país.

Entre eles estão Samuel e Arthur Chatto, netos da Princesa Margaret. Quem acompanha a história ou não perde um episódio de The Crown sabe que ela era irmã da atual rainha, filha do rei George VI.

Os meninos não seguem à risca os protocolos rígidos da realeza e, por isso, vêm chamando a atenção nas redes sociais. A parte boa? Provavelmente, mesmo assim, eles serão convidados para o casamento de Harry e Meghan, por exemplo.

Conheça:

Samuel Chatto

Samuel David Benedict Chatto tem 21 anos e é o primeiro neto de Margaret, filho mais velho de Lady Sarah e Daniel Chatto. Ele é o 22º na linha do trono, o que diminuem muito suas chances de um dia, quem sabe, chegar ao posto de rei.

Arthur Chatto

Já Arthur Robert Nathaniel Chatto tem 18 anos e é o segundo neto da Princesa Margaret. Ele é calouro na Universidade de Edimburgo e vive interagindo com o irmão mais velho nas redes sociais.

Trekking the South Downs Way

A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@artchatto) on

#Chatnoleg

A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@artchatto) on

