A família real britânica vai muito além do clã da Rainha Elizabeth. Cerca de 80 pessoas, entre membros e membros colaterais, fazem parte da monarquia do país.
Entre eles estão Samuel e Arthur Chatto, netos da Princesa Margaret. Quem acompanha a história ou não perde um episódio de The Crown sabe que ela era irmã da atual rainha, filha do rei George VI.
Os meninos não seguem à risca os protocolos rígidos da realeza e, por isso, vêm chamando a atenção nas redes sociais. A parte boa? Provavelmente, mesmo assim, eles serão convidados para o casamento de Harry e Meghan, por exemplo.
Conheça:
Samuel Chatto
Samuel David Benedict Chatto tem 21 anos e é o primeiro neto de Margaret, filho mais velho de Lady Sarah e Daniel Chatto. Ele é o 22º na linha do trono, o que diminuem muito suas chances de um dia, quem sabe, chegar ao posto de rei.
Ah the sun! With all the planets revolving around it and depending it on, the sun still manages to make bright flowers bloom as if it had nothing in the universe else to do 🙏🌞🌺🌸 tb to my birthday among the flowers and trees in Sicily, it was an amazing day to be alive 🙌 although remember, my friends, every day is a great day to be alive, even if the sun ain't shining on yo pretty face 💁🏻♂️💋stay fabulous my Sangels 👼 #wisdomfromsam #aintjustaprettyface #prettyinpink #flowerpower #love #sangels #everydayisablessing #blessed #sexysquint
Arthur Chatto
Já Arthur Robert Nathaniel Chatto tem 18 anos e é o segundo neto da Princesa Margaret. Ele é calouro na Universidade de Edimburgo e vive interagindo com o irmão mais velho nas redes sociais.