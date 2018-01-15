Ah the sun! With all the planets revolving around it and depending it on, the sun still manages to make bright flowers bloom as if it had nothing in the universe else to do 🙏🌞🌺🌸 tb to my birthday among the flowers and trees in Sicily, it was an amazing day to be alive 🙌 although remember, my friends, every day is a great day to be alive, even if the sun ain't shining on yo pretty face 💁🏻‍♂️💋stay fabulous my Sangels 👼 #wisdomfromsam #aintjustaprettyface #prettyinpink #flowerpower #love #sangels #everydayisablessing #blessed #sexysquint

