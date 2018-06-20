Nem Kate, nem Meghan: conheça a integrante mais chique da realeza

A forma de se vestir das duquesas Kate Middleton e Meghan Markle pode até servir de inspiração para muitas mulheres, mas elas não são as mais fashionistas entre os membros da realeza, já que a etiqueta britânica permite pouca ousadia nos looks. A coroa, nesse caso, vai para a rainha Rania, esposa do rei Abdullah II da Jordânia. Aos 47 anos, ela tem até perfil pessoal no Instagram.
Em muitas das fotos publicadas, é possível supor que existe uma intenção proposital da rainha em mostrar suas produções. Entre imagens de trabalhos sociais e posando ao lado de outras personalidades e membros da realeza, há uma série de cliques espontâneos em que ela aparece sozinha, no maior estilo #lookdodia. No entanto, nada de Rania comentar a escolha de roupa nas legendas, que serve de espaço para contextualizar em que evento ela foi tão bem vestida.
Veja algumas das escolhas de looks da rainha Rania:
من افتتاح المعرض المتنقل للتكنولوجيا المستجدة الذي أطلقته مؤسسة نهر الأردن بالشراكة مع اليونيسف والذي سيعطي العديد من الشباب في مختلف المحافظات في الأردن الفرصة لتجربة تقنيات ونشاطات ذهنية عديدة #شباب #الأردن #حب_الأردن From today’s opening of the Jordan River Foundation's Mobile Emerging Technology Exhibitions, launched in partnership with UNICEF, which will be giving young Jordanians from different governorates the chance to try new technologies and participate in mental exercises #Youth #Jordan #LoveJO
العديد من الفتيات في منطقتي يرفضن السماح للنزاع في تحديد حياتهن. وبدلا من ذلك، هن يتحدينه. بشجاعة وإصرار. هن لا يردن شفقتنا، لكنهن يستحققن إعجابنا – وهن بحاجة الى دعمنا. من مشاركتي في نشاط أقامته السيدة ميشيل أوباما لدعم حملة دعوا الفتيات يتعلمن في نيويورك #الأردن #حب_الأردن #تعليم #أمريكا #نيويورك Many girls in my region refuse to let conflict define their lives. Rather, they defy it. With guts and grit. They don’t want our pity; but they deserve our admiration – and they need our support. From my participation at First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let girls Learn event in NY #Jordan #LoveJO #LetGirlsLearn #US #NewYork
إلى كل شخص التقيت به اليوم من مجموعة نشمي للعمل الشبابي وإلى كل متطوع يعمل حبا للأردن، بشكركم على همتكم وحسكم بالمسؤولية تجاه وطننا الغالي #شباب #الأردن #حب_الأردن To each and every member of the Nashmi Center for Youth Empowerment, and to all Jordanian volunteers, I say thank you for all that you do! #Youth #Jordan #LoveJO
خلال مشاركتي في إحدى فعاليات المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي التي بحثت في دور منظمات الإغاثة الإنسانية العالمية في مناطق عملها #الأردن #حب_الأردن #دافوس From my participation at a World Economic Forum event, which discussed the role of international humanitarian agencies #WEF18 #Jordan #LoveJO #Davos #Switzerland
لقاء مميز اليوم مع مجلس إدارة وفريق العمل في مؤسسة الملكة رانيا. ومبروك مرة أخرى لإدراك على تخطيهم المليون متعلم #تعليم #الأردن #حب_الأردن A great meeting at the Queen Rania Foundation today with both the board and the team. And a special congratulations again to the Edraak team for crossing the one million learners mark! #Education #Jordan #LoveJO
في طريقي مسبقا اليوم إلى معهد جورج تاون للمرأة والسلام والأمن- سعيدة لمشاركتي في حوار ركز على أهمية دعم النساء والفتيات في مختلف أنحاء العالم #المرأة #الأردن #حب_الأردن #امريكا #واشنطن On my way earlier today to a session at the Georgetown University Institute for Women, Peace & Security. Honored to be in a room with so much shared compassion and commitment! #Women #Jordan #LoveJO #USA #WashingtonDC