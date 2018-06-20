Nem Kate, nem Meghan: conheça a integrante mais chique da realeza

منظر رائع لسماء دبي- صورة من زيارتي للإمارات الشهر الماضي #الأردن #الامارات #دبي #حب_الأردن A throwback to this beautiful spot in Dubai- From my last visit to the UAE #Jordan #UAE #Dubai #ThrowBackThursday #TBT #LoveJO

A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania) on Apr 6, 2016 at 11:20pm PDT