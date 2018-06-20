Assine
Famosos

Nem Kate, nem Meghan: conheça a integrante mais chique da realeza

Com mais de 4,6 milhões de seguidores no Instagram, a rainha Rania gosta de fazer publicações no estilo #lookdodia

Por Clara Novais
access_time 20 jun 2018, 13h28 - Publicado em 20 jun 2018, 11h01

 (Reprodução/Instagram)

A forma de se vestir das duquesas Kate Middleton e Meghan Markle pode até servir de inspiração para muitas mulheres, mas elas não são as mais fashionistas entre os membros da realeza, já que a etiqueta britânica permite pouca ousadia nos looks. A coroa, nesse caso, vai para a rainha Rania, esposa do rei Abdullah II da Jordânia. Aos 47 anos, ela tem até perfil pessoal no Instagram.

Em muitas das fotos publicadas, é possível supor que existe uma intenção proposital da rainha em mostrar suas produções. Entre imagens de trabalhos sociais e posando ao lado de outras personalidades e membros da realeza, há uma série de cliques espontâneos em que ela aparece sozinha, no maior estilo #lookdodia. No entanto, nada de Rania comentar a escolha de roupa nas legendas, que serve de espaço para contextualizar em que evento ela foi tão bem vestida.

Veja algumas das escolhas de looks da rainha Rania:

العديد من الفتيات في منطقتي يرفضن السماح للنزاع في تحديد حياتهن. وبدلا من ذلك، هن يتحدينه. بشجاعة وإصرار. هن لا يردن شفقتنا، لكنهن يستحققن إعجابنا – وهن بحاجة الى دعمنا. من مشاركتي في نشاط أقامته السيدة ميشيل أوباما لدعم حملة دعوا الفتيات يتعلمن في نيويورك #الأردن #حب_الأردن #تعليم #أمريكا #نيويورك Many girls in my region refuse to let conflict define their lives. Rather, they defy it. With guts and grit. They don’t want our pity; but they deserve our admiration – and they need our support. From my participation at First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let girls Learn event in NY #Jordan #LoveJO #LetGirlsLearn #US #NewYork

A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania) on

 

 

Tudo sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair /  Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair /  Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair /  Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair /  Alterar )

w
Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Assine com 48% de Desconto e Ganhe Mochila ADIDAS Por 12x R$ 35,18
Assine
Cosmopolitan
Cosmopolitan
Assine e Ganhe 25% de Desconto Por 8x R$ 33,75
Assine
Boa Forma
Boa Forma
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 15,00
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 15,83
Assine
Veja
Veja
Assine com + de 50% de Desconto e Ganhe Mochila ADIDAS Por 10x R$ 67,40
Assine
Arquitetura
Arquitetura
Assine e Ganhe + de 50% de Desconto Por 8x R$ 21,60
Assine