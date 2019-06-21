Gesto de Kate Middleton levanta hipótese sobre possível gravidez

A participação de Kate Middleton em um evento da Família Real deixou muitos súditos desconfiados sobre uma possível gravidez da duquesa de Cambridge. A hipótese levantada pelo público deve-se à pose de Kate ao longo da corrida anual de cavalos Royal Ascot, no condado de Berkshire.
No evento em questão, Kate passa muito tempo com a mão na barriga, um gesto muito típico de mulheres que estão grávidas. Isso levou muitas pessoas a questionarem sobre o motivo que teria levado a duquesa a se comportar de tal maneira. “E essa mão na barriga?!”, escreveu um internauta no Twitter. “Talvez ela esteja grávida?”, cogitou outro.
Vale lembrar que Kate é mãe de três herdeiros da Coroa: George, Charlotte e Louis,
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with The Queen and Members of the Royal Family, attended Royal Ascot — today they were joined by The King and Queen of the Netherlands. Royal Ascot is an annual event attended by The Queen, who has had an interest in horses since childhood, and Members of the Royal Family. The week has become Britain's most popular race meeting, welcoming around 300,000 visitors over five days. Ascot Racecourse was founded by Queen Anne in 1711, and has since received the patronage of a further eleven monarchs. The Ascot summer race meeting officially became a Royal week in 1911. The Queen is owner and breeder of many thoroughbred horses and shares her interest in horses with many members of her family — and The Queen's own horses have won races at Royal Ascot a number of times. 📷 PA @theroyalfamily @koninklijkhuis #RoyalAscot
