Gesto de Kate Middleton levanta hipótese sobre possível gravidez

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with The Queen and Members of the Royal Family, attended Royal Ascot — today they were joined by The King and Queen of the Netherlands. Royal Ascot is an annual event attended by The Queen, who has had an interest in horses since childhood, and Members of the Royal Family. The week has become Britain's most popular race meeting, welcoming around 300,000 visitors over five days. Ascot Racecourse was founded by Queen Anne in 1711, and has since received the patronage of a further eleven monarchs. The Ascot summer race meeting officially became a Royal week in 1911. The Queen is owner and breeder of many thoroughbred horses and shares her interest in horses with many members of her family — and The Queen's own horses have won races at Royal Ascot a number of times. 📷 PA @theroyalfamily @koninklijkhuis #RoyalAscot