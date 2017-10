Saiba quem será Elizabeth II nas temporadas 3 e 4 de ‘The Crown’

I cannot believe that we really are saying goodbye to Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II 😭 she was brilliant, fearless, mesmerizing, everything! ❤️👑 But, let's welcome our new queen, Olivia Colman, whom I believe will be as brilliant as her predecessor! #clairefoy #oliviacolman #britishactress #thecrown #thecrownnetflix #netflixandchill #queenelizabeth #elizabethwindsor #thecrownmustwin #brilliant #tvseries #stunning #womancrush #brilliant #breathemovie #wreckers #thenightmanager #murderontheorientexpress

A post shared by My Faves From The West (@myfavesfromthewest) on Oct 27, 2017 at 6:53am PDT