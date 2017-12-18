Assine
Com nova foto, Família Real conta que Charlotte vai à escola

Aos dois anos, a princesinha já terá uma nova rotina

Por Da Redação
access_time 18 dez 2017, 21h30 - Publicado em 18 dez 2017, 10h04

(Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

A segunda-feira (18) começou com novidades na Família Real. O perfil Kensington Royal, canal de comunicação da realeza no Instagram, informou que a pequena Charlotte já tem data para ir à escola.

No comunicado, com o novo retrato escolhido para os cartões de Natal de Kate e William, o casal informa que a princesa deverá começar a nova rotina já em janeiro de 2018. O instituição escolhida foi a Willcocks Nursery School.

 

 

