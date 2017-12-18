A segunda-feira (18) começou com novidades na Família Real. O perfil Kensington Royal, canal de comunicação da realeza no Instagram, informou que a pequena Charlotte já tem data para ir à escola.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph shows The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their two children at Kensington Palace. It was taken earlier this year by @chrisjacksongetty Their Royal Highnesses have also announced this morning that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London from January 2018. The Willcocks Nursery School has said: "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January."
No comunicado, com o novo retrato escolhido para os cartões de Natal de Kate e William, o casal informa que a princesa deverá começar a nova rotina já em janeiro de 2018. O instituição escolhida foi a Willcocks Nursery School.