Aos 42 anos, vem ver como está a atriz de ‘Punky’

I shed some tears this morning. I felt the feels of being a mommy trying to give my babies everything I can. The feels of being an artist trying to stay true to my art, I looked in the mirror reflecting on who I am. The girl I once was and the women I have become. The feels of being a friend, a daughter, wife, and mother, a warrior, a fighter, a leader, and a flawed human being. Then I decided to put everything on hold and take my two year old for a swim. I snapped this photo and off we went to live in the now, the moment, the happy feels. What a journey life is. This wonderful, messy, beautiful dance. Xx