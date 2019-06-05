Assine
Aos 42 anos, vem ver como está a atriz de ‘Punky’

Soleil Moon Frye atualmente é casada com produtor de TV e mãe de quatro filhos

Por Da Redação
access_time 5 jun 2019, 17h13

 (Divulgação/Divulgação)

Soleil Moon Frye anunciou recentemente, em seu Twitter, que “Punky, a levada da breca” voltará à TV com uma sequência, estrelada e produzida por ela. A série foi ao ar, originalmente, em 1984, quando Frye tinha apenas 8 anos. Hoje, ela está com 42 anos e é mãe de quatro filhos.

Em sua conta no Instagram, a atriz compartilha diversos momentos divertidos em família. Ela se casou com o ator e produtor de TV Jason Goldberg. A primeira filha do casal é Poet Sienna Rose, de 13 anos, seguida por Jagger Joseph Blue, 11, Lyric Sonny Roads, 5, e Story, 3.

“Muito amor por essa tribo. Feliz dia do amor, ontem, hoje, amanhã e sempre”, escreveu ela na legenda da foto.

A semelhança entre uma de suas filhas, Jagger, com Frye também impressiona os fãs e a criança parece ter herdado o dom artístico dos pais. Em uma publicação, a atriz compartilhou um belo texto que a filha escreveu sobre si mesma: “Eu sou bonita do meu jeito, mesmo que você não consiga ver. Porque a beleza não vem apenas de fora, e por dentro eu sou a flor mais bonita que existe”.

View this post on Instagram

My incredibly beautiful inside and out daughter wrote this. It broke my heart and yet I was so grateful that she finds ways to express herself. Have tried so hard to raise kids that love themselves and know that they are enough. The world around them can be tough and no matter how hard we try to keep them protected from pain some days really hurt. I asked her if I could share this and she said yes. So here it is. I love you my sweet Jagger 🌻 Why am I not good enough I stand here wondering how I can change She’s a rose and I’m the sunflower And somehow I don’t get it Maybe if I blossomed you’d love me Maybe then you would choose me I get, I’m not the most popular flower But everyone knows the sun flower is different, Im beautiful in my own ways, even if you can’t see it now Because beauty doesn’t just come from the outside, and inside I’m the most beautiful flower there is.

A post shared by Soleil Moonfrye (@moonfrye) on

Confira, abaixo, mais fotos de Soleil e sua família:

