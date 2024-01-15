Assine
Assine CLAUDIA por R$2,00/semana
Continua após publicidade
Cultura

Emmy 2024: acompanhe todos os vencedores em tempo real

Premiação começa daqui a pouco, às 21h30, com transmissão ao vivo via TNT (televisão) e HBO Max (streaming)

Por Kalel Adolfo
Atualizado em 15 jan 2024, 23h20 - Publicado em 15 jan 2024, 19h29
Lista completa de vencedores do Emmy 2024.
House of The Dragon, Succession e O Urso concorrem ao maior prêmio da televisão americana neste ano.  (HBO Max/FX/Reprodução)
Continua após publicidade

O Emmy 2024 acontece hoje (15), a partir das 22h00, diretamente do Microsoft Theater (em Los Angeles), com apresentação do comediante Anthony Anderson. Vale lembrar que a 75ª edição estava programada para acontecer em setembro do ano passado, mas precisou ser adiada para este mês devido à greve dos roteiristas e atores dos Estados Unidos.

Neste ano, a HBO Max foi o streaming com maior número de produções indicadas à premiação, desbancando gigantes como Netflix, Amazon Prime Video e Disney+. Inclusive, na categoria de drama, a plataforma ocupa quatro das oito vagas (White Lotus, House of The Dragon, The Last of Us e Succession).

Será que o estúdio será o grande vencedor da noite? A seguir, você confere todos os indicados do Emmy 2024 – atualizaremos os vencedores em tempo real:

Lista completa de premiados do 75th Primetime Emmy

Comédia

Melhor Série

Abbott Elementary
Barry
O Urso
Jury Duty
Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wandinha

Melhor Ator

Bill Hader, Barry
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Falando a Real
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, O Urso – VENCEDOR

Continua após a publicidade

Melhor Atriz

Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga para Matar
Rachel Brosnahan, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – VENCEDORA
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wandinha

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, O Urso – VENCEDOR
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Alex Borstein, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, O Urso – VENCEDORA
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Falando a Real

Direção

Bill Hader, Barry
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
Christopher Storer, O Urso – VENCEDOR
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Mary Lou Belli, Ms. Pat: Um Show de Loucuras
Tim Burton, Wandinha

Continua após a publicidade

Roteiro

Christopher Storer, “The Bear” – VENCEDOR
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Mekki Leeper, “Jury Duty”
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, “Only Murders in the Building”
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two”
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Drama

Melhor série

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
A Casa do Dragão
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Melhor Ator

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Melhor Atriz

Sharon Horgan, Mal de Família
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, A Diplomata
Sarah Snook, Succession

Continua após a publicidade

Melhor ator coadjuvante

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – VENCEDOR
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – VENCEDORA
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Direção

Benjamin Caron, Andor
Dearbhla Walsh, Mal de Família
Andrij Parekh, Succession
Mark Mylod, Succession
Lorene Scafaria, Succession
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us
Mike White, The White Lotus

Formato limitado ou série de TV

Melhor série

Treta
Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Daisy Jones & the Six
A Nova Vida de Toby
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Continua após a publicidade

Melhor ator

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução
Evan Peters, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Treta

Melhor Atriz

Dominique Fishback, Enxame
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Lizzy Caplan, A Nova Vida de Toby
Kathryn Hahn, As Pequenas Coisas da Vida
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Treta

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Murray Bartlett, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins Dahmer, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Joseph Lee, Treta
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Treta
Jesse Plemons, Amor e Morte

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Annaleigh Ashford, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução
Maria Bello, Treta
Claire Danes, A Nova Vida de Toby
Juliette Lewis, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano – VENCEDORA
Merritt Wever, As Pequenas Coisas da Vida

Continua após a publicidade

Melhor Reality/Competição

The Amazing Race
Ru Paul’s Drag Race – VENCEDOR
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice

*A matéria será atualizada conforme os vencedores forem divulgados.

  • Relacionadas
Publicidade
Assine Abril

Claudia

Claudia

Assine

A partir de R$ 2/semana

Você S/A

Você S/A

Assine

A partir de R$ 2/semana

Superinteressante

Superinteressante

Assine

A partir de R$ 2/semana

Veja Saúde

Veja Saúde

Assine

A partir de R$ 2/semana

Veja

Veja

Assine

A partir de R$ 2/semana

Quatro Rodas

Quatro Rodas

Assine

A partir de R$ 2/semana

Leia também no GoRead

Essa é uma matéria fechada para assinantes.
Se você já é assinante clique aqui para ter acesso a esse e outros conteúdos de jornalismo de qualidade.

O mundo está mudando. O tempo todo.
Acompanhe por CLAUDIA e tenha acesso digital a todos os títulos Abril.

Acompanhe por CLAUDIA.

Impressa + Digital no App
Impressa + Digital
Impressa + Digital no App

Moda, beleza, autoconhecimento, mais de 11 mil receitas testadas e aprovadas, previsões diárias, semanais e mensais de astrologia!

Receba mensalmente Claudia impressa e tenha acesso ilimitado ao site, edições
digitais e acervos nos aplicativos de Veja, Veja SP, Veja Rio, Veja Saúde, Claudia, Superinteressante, Quatro Rodas, Você SA e Você RH.

a partir de R$ 12,90/mês

PARABÉNS! Você já pode ler essa matéria grátis.

Não vá embora sem ler essa matéria!
Assista um anúncio e leia grátis
CLIQUE AQUI.