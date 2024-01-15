Emmy 2024: acompanhe todos os vencedores em tempo real
Premiação começa daqui a pouco, às 21h30, com transmissão ao vivo via TNT (televisão) e HBO Max (streaming)
O Emmy 2024 acontece hoje (15), a partir das 22h00, diretamente do Microsoft Theater (em Los Angeles), com apresentação do comediante Anthony Anderson. Vale lembrar que a 75ª edição estava programada para acontecer em setembro do ano passado, mas precisou ser adiada para este mês devido à greve dos roteiristas e atores dos Estados Unidos.
Neste ano, a HBO Max foi o streaming com maior número de produções indicadas à premiação, desbancando gigantes como Netflix, Amazon Prime Video e Disney+. Inclusive, na categoria de drama, a plataforma ocupa quatro das oito vagas (White Lotus, House of The Dragon, The Last of Us e Succession).
Será que o estúdio será o grande vencedor da noite? A seguir, você confere todos os indicados do Emmy 2024 – atualizaremos os vencedores em tempo real:
Lista completa de premiados do 75th Primetime Emmy
Comédia
Melhor Série
Abbott Elementary
Barry
O Urso
Jury Duty
Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wandinha
Melhor Ator
Bill Hader, Barry
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Falando a Real
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, O Urso – VENCEDOR
Melhor Atriz
Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga para Matar
Rachel Brosnahan, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – VENCEDORA
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wandinha
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, O Urso – VENCEDOR
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
Alex Borstein, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, O Urso – VENCEDORA
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Falando a Real
Direção
Bill Hader, Barry
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
Christopher Storer, O Urso – VENCEDOR
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Mary Lou Belli, Ms. Pat: Um Show de Loucuras
Tim Burton, Wandinha
Roteiro
Christopher Storer, “The Bear” – VENCEDOR
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Mekki Leeper, “Jury Duty”
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, “Only Murders in the Building”
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two”
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Drama
Melhor série
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
A Casa do Dragão
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Melhor Ator
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Melhor Atriz
Sharon Horgan, Mal de Família
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, A Diplomata
Sarah Snook, Succession
Melhor ator coadjuvante
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – VENCEDOR
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – VENCEDORA
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Direção
Benjamin Caron, Andor
Dearbhla Walsh, Mal de Família
Andrij Parekh, Succession
Mark Mylod, Succession
Lorene Scafaria, Succession
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us
Mike White, The White Lotus
Formato limitado ou série de TV
Melhor série
Treta
Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Daisy Jones & the Six
A Nova Vida de Toby
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Melhor ator
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução
Evan Peters, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Treta
Melhor Atriz
Dominique Fishback, Enxame
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Lizzy Caplan, A Nova Vida de Toby
Kathryn Hahn, As Pequenas Coisas da Vida
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Treta
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
Murray Bartlett, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins Dahmer, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
Joseph Lee, Treta
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Treta
Jesse Plemons, Amor e Morte
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
Annaleigh Ashford, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução
Maria Bello, Treta
Claire Danes, A Nova Vida de Toby
Juliette Lewis, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano – VENCEDORA
Merritt Wever, As Pequenas Coisas da Vida
Melhor Reality/Competição
The Amazing Race
Ru Paul’s Drag Race – VENCEDOR
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
*A matéria será atualizada conforme os vencedores forem divulgados.