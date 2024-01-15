Emmy 2024: acompanhe todos os vencedores em tempo real

O Emmy 2024 acontece hoje (15), a partir das 22h00, diretamente do Microsoft Theater (em Los Angeles), com apresentação do comediante Anthony Anderson. Vale lembrar que a 75ª edição estava programada para acontecer em setembro do ano passado, mas precisou ser adiada para este mês devido à greve dos roteiristas e atores dos Estados Unidos.

Neste ano, a HBO Max foi o streaming com maior número de produções indicadas à premiação, desbancando gigantes como Netflix, Amazon Prime Video e Disney+. Inclusive, na categoria de drama, a plataforma ocupa quatro das oito vagas (White Lotus, House of The Dragon, The Last of Us e Succession).

Será que o estúdio será o grande vencedor da noite? A seguir, você confere todos os indicados do Emmy 2024 – atualizaremos os vencedores em tempo real:

Lista completa de premiados do 75th Primetime Emmy

Comédia

Melhor Série

Abbott Elementary

Barry

O Urso

Jury Duty

Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wandinha

Melhor Ator

Bill Hader, Barry

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Falando a Real

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, O Urso – VENCEDOR

Melhor Atriz

Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga para Matar

Rachel Brosnahan, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – VENCEDORA

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wandinha

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, O Urso – VENCEDOR

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Alex Borstein, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, O Urso – VENCEDORA

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Falando a Real

Direção

Bill Hader, Barry

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

Christopher Storer, O Urso – VENCEDOR

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Mary Lou Belli, Ms. Pat: Um Show de Loucuras

Tim Burton, Wandinha

Roteiro

Christopher Storer, “The Bear” – VENCEDOR

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Mekki Leeper, “Jury Duty”

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, “Only Murders in the Building”

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two”

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Drama

Melhor série

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

A Casa do Dragão

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Melhor Ator

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Melhor Atriz

Sharon Horgan, Mal de Família

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, A Diplomata

Sarah Snook, Succession

Melhor ator coadjuvante

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – VENCEDOR

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – VENCEDORA

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Direção

Benjamin Caron, Andor

Dearbhla Walsh, Mal de Família

Andrij Parekh, Succession

Mark Mylod, Succession

Lorene Scafaria, Succession

Peter Hoar, The Last of Us

Mike White, The White Lotus

Formato limitado ou série de TV

Melhor série

Treta

Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Daisy Jones & the Six

A Nova Vida de Toby

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Melhor ator

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução

Evan Peters, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Treta

Melhor Atriz

Dominique Fishback, Enxame

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Lizzy Caplan, A Nova Vida de Toby

Kathryn Hahn, As Pequenas Coisas da Vida

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Treta

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Murray Bartlett, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins Dahmer, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Joseph Lee, Treta

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Treta

Jesse Plemons, Amor e Morte

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Annaleigh Ashford, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução

Maria Bello, Treta

Claire Danes, A Nova Vida de Toby

Juliette Lewis, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano – VENCEDORA

Merritt Wever, As Pequenas Coisas da Vida

Melhor Reality/Competição

The Amazing Race

Ru Paul’s Drag Race – VENCEDOR

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

*A matéria será atualizada conforme os vencedores forem divulgados.