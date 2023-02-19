BAFTA 2023: confira a lista completa de vencedores do ‘Oscar britânico’

A 76ª edição do BAFTA está acontecendo neste domingo (19), diretamente do Royal Festival Hall, em Londres. Com apresentação do renomado ator Richard E. Grant, o evento é tido como um dos termômetros mais importantes para o Oscar. Este ano, produções como “Os Banshees de Inisherin”, “Avatar 2” e “Nada de Novo no Front” receberam troféus na cerimônia.

A seguir, você confere todos os vencedores do BAFTA 2023 (atualizado em tempo real):

Melhor Filme

“Nada de Novo no Front” – VENCEDOR

“Os Banshees de Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo”

“TÁR”

Melhor Direção

Edward Berger, por “Nada de Novo no Front” – VENCEDOR

Martin Mcdonagh, por “Os Banshees de Inisherin”

Park Chan-Wook, por “Decisão de Partir”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, por “Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo”

Todd Field, por “Tár”

Gina Prince-Bythewood, “A Mulher Rei”

Melhor Atriz

Cate Blanchett – “Tár” – VENCEDORA

Viola Davis – “A mulher rei”

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till – A Busca por Justiça”

Ana De Armas – “Blonde”

Emma Thompson “Boa Sorte, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh – “Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo”

Melhor Ator

Austin Butler – “Elvis” – VENCEDOR

Colin Farrell – “Os Banshees de Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser – “A Baleia”

Daryl Mccormack – “Boa Sorte, Leo Grande”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Angela Bassett – “Pantera Negra: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau – “A Baleia”

Kerry Condon – “Os Banshees de Inisherin” – VENCEDORA

Dolly De Leon – “O triângulo da tristeza”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo”

Carey Mulligan – “Ela disse”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Brendan Gleesonthe – “Os Banshees de Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan – “Os Banshees de Inisherin” – VENCEDOR

Ke Huy Quan – “Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo”

Eddie Redmayne – “O Enfermeiro da Noite”

Albrecht Schuch – “Nada de Novo no Front”

Micheal Ward – “Império da Luz”

Melhor roteiro original

“Os Banshees de Inisherin” (Martin Mcdonagh) – VENCEDOR

“Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo” (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

“Os Fabelmans” (Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg)

“TÁR” (Todd Field)

“Triângulo da Tristeza” (Ruben Östlund)

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

“Nada de Novo no Front”(Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell) – VENCEDOR

“Living” (Kazuo Ishiguro)

“The Quiet Girl” (Colm Bairéad)

“Ela Disse” (Rebecca Lenkiewicz)

“A Baleia” (Samuel D. Hunter)

Melhor filme britânico

“Aftersun”

“Os Banshees de Inisherin” – VENCEDOR

“Brian And Charles”

“Império da Luz”

“Boa Sorte, Leo Grande”

“Living”

“Matilda: O Musical”

“Veja Como Eles Correm”

“As nadadoras”

“O milagre”

Melhor estreia de um roteirista, diretor ou produtor britânico

Charlotte Wells, por “Aftersun” – VENCEDOR

Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre, por “Blue Jean”

Marie Lidén, por “Electric Malady”

Leo Grande Katy Brand, por “Boa Sorte, Leo Grande”

Maia Kenworthy, por “Rebellion”

Melhor filme de língua não inglesa

“Nada de Novo no Front” – VENCEDOR

“Argentina, 1985”

“Corsage”

“Decisão de Partir”

“The Quiet Girl”

Melhor Documentário

“All That Breathes”

“All The Beauty And The Bloodshed”

“Vulcões: A Tragédia de Katia e Maurice Krafft”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Navalny” – VENCEDOR

Continua após a publicidade

Melhor Animação

“Pinóquio” – VENCEDOR

“Marcel The Shell With Shoes On”

“Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido”

“Red: Crescer é uma Fera”

Melhor trilha sonora

“Nada de Novo no Front” – (Volker Bertelmann) – VENCEDOR

“Babilônia” – (Justin Hurwitz)

“Os Banshees de Inisherin” – (Carter Burwell)

“Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo” – (Son Lux)

“Pinóquio” (Alexandre Desplat)

Melhor elenco

“Aftersun”

“Nada de Novo no Front”

“Elvis” – VENCEDOR

“Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo”

“Triângulo da tristeza”

Melhor Fotografia

“Nada de Novo no Front” – VENCEDOR

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Império da Luz”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Melhor Edição

“Nada de Novo no Front”

“Os Banshees de Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo” – VENCEDOR

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Melhor design de produção

“Nada de Novo no Front”

“Babilônia” – VENCEDOR

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Pinóquio”

Melhor figurino

“Nada de Novo no Front”

“Amsterdam”

“Babilônia”

“Elvis” – VENCEDOR

“Sra. Harris Vai a Paris”

Melhor cabelo e maquiagem

“Nada de Novo no Front”

“The Batman”

“Elvis” – VENCEDOR

“Matilda: O musical”

“A Baleia”

Melhor Som

“Nada de Novo no Front” – VENCEDOR

“Avatar: O caminho da água”

“Elvis”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Melhores efeitos especiais

“Nada de Novo no Front”

“Avatar: O caminho da água” – VENCEDOR

“The Batman Russell”

“Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Melhor curta britânico em animação

“O Menino, a Toupeira, a Raposa e o Cavalo” – VENCEDOR

“Middle Watch”

“Your Mountain Is Waiting”

Melhor curta britânico

“The Ballad Of Olive Morris”

“Bazigaga”

“Bus Girl”

“A Drifting Up”

“An Irish Goodbye” – VENCEDOR

Estrela em ascensão

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl Mccormack

Emma Mackey – VENCEDORA

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim