Nem só de loiro alaranjado e variações de vermelho vivem as ruivas. Tequila Sunrise é o novo tom queridinho de quem busca um visual quente e bastante ousado. O nome é inspirado naquele drinque de verão que leva suco de laranja, tequila e xarope na composição. Reparou que a cor é a mesma?
Коктейль Текила Санрайз был придуман во времена Сухого Закона (т.е. в 1920-30х) в местечке Аква Кальенте (Agua Caliente) в Тихуане – замечательном мексиканском городке на границе с США, который стал местом поломничества американской публики в эпоху Сухого Закона. Неправда ли отличная обстановка для рождения такого легкого и нарядного коктейля как Текила Санрайз? #алкоголь #коктейль #алкогольныекоктейль #текиласанрайз #напитки #напиткипокрепче #апельсин #текила #alcohol #alco #cocktails #tequila #tequilasunrise
O laranja vibrante é resultado de uma mescla de colorações avermelhadas e amareladas. A colorista norte-americana Kate Reid disse ao PopSugar disse que a cor harmoniza melhor com tons de pele quentes, mais puxados para o bege, dourado e oliva. Se a sua é mais rosada ou mais escura, o ideal é manter o fundo do cabelo na sua cor natural, pois isso ajuda a equilibra a tonalização da pele com o do cabelo.
Veja algumas inspirações:
FINALLY this week is the release of COLOR.ME in AUSTRALIA after 4 years of working on this incredible brand! We're kicking off the launch with the main show at the AHFA do you know how happy this makes me 🍾 this image is apart of our new Art School Collection ❤️🙏🏼 Hair Director : Kevin Murphy Photographer: Luis Murphy Color Director: Kate Reid Colorists: Emma Bjorkman, Michael Jung Hair Assistants: Craigh Hughan, James Nicholson, Makeup: Hristina Gieorgievska Stylist: Emily Ward Production by Stolen, Prague
I dont like standard beauty.. there is no beauty without strangeness. So i became a tequila sunrise!🌅💛 In the wise words of @caradelevingne EMBRACE YOUR WEIRDNESS 💛👽 Hair by the amazing @brose__