Cabelos

Tequila Sunrise: Tom vibrante de ruivo garante ousadia ao visual

Nome é inspirado na bebida de verão feita com suco de laranja, tequila e xarope

Por Da Redação
access_time 23 mar 2018, 09h27

Nem só de loiro alaranjado e variações de vermelho vivem as ruivas. Tequila Sunrise é o novo tom queridinho de quem busca um visual quente e bastante ousado. O nome é inspirado naquele drinque de verão que leva suco de laranja, tequila e xarope na composição. Reparou que a cor é a mesma?

Коктейль Текила Санрайз был придуман во времена Сухого Закона (т.е. в 1920-30х) в местечке Аква Кальенте (Agua Caliente) в Тихуане – замечательном мексиканском городке на границе с США, который стал местом поломничества американской публики в эпоху Сухого Закона. Неправда ли отличная обстановка для рождения такого легкого и нарядного коктейля как Текила Санрайз? #алкоголь #коктейль #алкогольныекоктейль #текиласанрайз #напитки #напиткипокрепче #апельсин #текила #alcohol #alco #cocktails #tequila #tequilasunrise

A post shared by Alex (@alex_sheady) on

O laranja vibrante é resultado de uma mescla de colorações avermelhadas e amareladas. A colorista norte-americana Kate Reid disse ao PopSugar disse que a cor harmoniza melhor com tons de pele quentes, mais puxados para o bege, dourado e oliva. Se a sua é mais rosada ou mais escura, o ideal é manter o fundo do cabelo na sua cor natural, pois isso ajuda a equilibra a tonalização da pele com o do cabelo.

Veja algumas inspirações:

