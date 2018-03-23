FINALLY this week is the release of COLOR.ME in AUSTRALIA after 4 years of working on this incredible brand! We’re kicking off the launch with the main show at the AHFA do you know how happy this makes me 🍾 this image is apart of our new Art School Collection ❤️🙏🏼 @love_kevin_murphy ❤️ @thejournalmag @aushairfashionawards Hair Director : Kevin Murphy Photographer: Luis Murphy Color Director: Kate Reid Colorists: Emma Bjorkman, Michael Jung Hair Assistants: Craigh Hughan, James Nicholson, Makeup: Hristina Gieorgievska Stylist: Emily Ward Production by Stolen, Prague

A post shared by KATE REID (@hairfashionstyler) on Mar 5, 2018 at 1:54pm PST