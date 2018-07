Mulheres gringas participam de movimento para celebrar suas monocelhas

I'm not here trying to get attention for the way I look. I'm trying to make a path for ANYONE now and in the future that wants to do something similar to me. I don't want my children to grow up in a world that they are afraid to stray from the norm. I want to show people that you can call me ugly, gross, and "pretty but…" and I won't stop liking the way I look. I'm trying to let you all know that society CANNOT control me and it doesn't have to shape YOUR decisions either! If there is anything about you that you want to just embrace- do that shit. If you live a life trying to be accepted by everyone you will not be living for yourself anymore. At the end of the day, I have to go to sleep with my choices and I'm fucking proud of myself. If you do anything online today, follow this artist. It makes me so happy inside to see talented people doing what they love. @samm_fin

