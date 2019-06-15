24 ótimas sugestões de maquiagens e penteados para as festas juninas

View this post on Instagram

✨It’s festival season!✨ So you know that means bold colors & GLITTER looks! I must admit, I was not feeling this look & I got super frustrated with having glitter everywhere so I toned it down instead of going all out🤷🏼‍♀️ anyways… who else loves the glitter freckles? . . Makeup details: •Foundation @milanicosmetics • Concealer @tartecosmetics •Contour @maybelline City bronzer •Highlight @ofracosmetics •Blush @MorpheBrushes 8W •brows @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow Lashes @Eylure Luxe Cashmere •Eyeshadow @Bhcosmetics “take me to Brazil” •liquid liner @katvondbeauty “tattoo Liner” •Lips @ofracosmetics “Cape Town” . . #festivalmakeup #rainbow #Glitter #GlitterFreckles #SpaceBuns #Highlight #abh #milanicosmetics #Maybelline #morphe #bhcosmetics #Ofracosmetics #katvond #tartecosmetics #sexy #style #portrait #girl #beautiful #model #color #luxury #glamour #eye #brunette #hair #pretty #Pride #fauxfreckles #Glow