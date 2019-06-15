24 ótimas sugestões de maquiagens e penteados para as festas juninas

As festas juninas já estão rolando soltas Brasil afora, e prometem durar, no mínimo, até o mês de julho. Se você é do tipo que, além de montar um look todo temático para o arraial – aliás, já conferiu a nossa curadoria? -, curte também fazer uma produção completa, com direito a penteado e make juninos, veio ao lugar certo.
Nós, do MdeMulher, vasculhamos os melhores perfis da internet em matéria de cabelo e maquiagem para trazer algumas ideias inspiradoras que podem facilmente ser colocadas em prática durante as comemorações de junho.
Tem para todos os gostos: maquiagem coloridona, sardas de mentira, blush carregado (afinal, qual ocasião melhor do que essa para encher o pincel de produto?), boca vermelha-maçã-do-amor, tranças, marias-chiquinhas… tudo de um jeito chique e atual.
E, viu, não precisa levar as referências ao pé da letra, combinado? O ideal mesmo é pinçar elementos de cada uma das fotos desta lista e transformá-los de acordo com o seu gosto pessoal, tipo de pele e textura dos cabelos.
Sardas fake
Olho tudo + sardas com glitter
Foundation @milanicosmetics • Concealer @tartecosmetics •Contour @maybelline City bronzer •Highlight @ofracosmetics •Blush @MorpheBrushes 8W •brows @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow Lashes @Eylure Luxe Cashmere •Eyeshadow @Bhcosmetics "take me to Brazil" •liquid liner @katvondbeauty "tattoo Liner" •Lips @ofracosmetics "Cape Town"
Foundation: @maybelline superstay foundation Eyes: @hudabeauty rose gold palette BROWS: @benefitcosmetics Goof Proof Brow LIPS: @maybelline superstay matte ink LASHES: @lillylashes @lillyghalichi Miami
Delineado duplo
Delineado colorido
Blush carregado
Pele iluminada
Boca vermelha
Makeup and styling by the talented @isabelle.de.vries assisted by @artistry_by_annabel. Makeup & Product details: @temptu Sb foundation with @danessa_myricks vision cream, 3 & 9 colour fix gloss in Kaleidoscope enlight powder highlight in fire sun and ice. Lips are @maccosmeticsaustralia Field so grand Matt liquid lip topped with @newyorkmakeupacademy Floro orange pigment. Eyebrows @ohbrow.com.au Clear brow soap @alisonjadecosmetics brow pencil. @anastasiabeverlyhills pomade @bmartistlashes in 12mm on top and 8mm bottoms. @sigmabeauty blush palette @morphebrushes 35b for blush
Maquiadora @pauladiasth Modelo @kimattos
Olho arco-íris
Hair @theshelbyswain Makeup @iwantalexx using @makeupforeverofficial shadows in 732 Orange, 400 Buttercup, 340 Lime Green, 924 Purple Blue: @maccosmetics chromaliner in hi def cyan and electric eel Lashes @ardellbeauty 700 and custom @redcherrylashes Lip @makeupforeverofficial artist pencil in 610 versatile chestnut, @marcjacobsbeauty lipstick in "no angel" with enamores lip in "rah rah"
E nos cabelos…